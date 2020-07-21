Booksellers turn the page on book signings with virtual events

This year’s Wisconsin Book Festival will be all virtual. Instead of packing all the events into three or four days like in past festivals, they will be spread out over a longer period of time so as not to counter-program against each other.

Yet as fun as the virtual events can be, so far they do not generate the book sales that in-person events do. And after all, the reason authors go on tour is to sell books. Bookstores will often include a link during the event for readers to buy the book directly from the store. Mystery to Me gets autographed bookplates from the publisher so customers can still have a signed copy, even if they don’t get the 30 seconds of awkward conversation while meeting their favorite author in person.

On the bright side, online events do build awareness for local bookshops for people who don’t necessarily live in the same town, Colaluca said. Mystery to Me has started doing “bookseller happy hours” where the employees uncork a bottle of wine and talk about some of their favorite new books.

“I think we have connected with people who are not in town and keep coming back,” she said. “And that’s not nothing.”