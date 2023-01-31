Black women artists find fellowship through Madison College art show

For her artwork featured in an upcoming show at Madison Area Technical College, artist Deseré Mayo wanted to incorporate her own image.

Using her profile, she created a digital print, added an African-inspired hair wrap and adorned it with individual graphite pencil drawings that she’d made of groundbreaking Black women throughout history, from Sojourner Truth to Amanda Gorman.

“I’ve been drawing for a very, very long time. This is my first time doing something like this,” said Mayo, whose work is showcased along with that of eight other area artists in “Protecting the Black Woman,” an exhibit opening Thursday and running through the end of February in honor of Black History Month.

“I felt it had to have power to it. It had to have a voice of royalty to it, and all that we’ve been through and gone through,” Mayo said of her work. "These are people who fought for us, and some fought together. So we should do the same thing as well, for each other.”

“Protecting the Black Woman” is the theme for the second annual Dzigbodi Akyea Art Exhibit, organized by the college’s Black Women’s Affinity Group, or BWAG, and held in the bright main art gallery on the college’s Truax campus.

Last year’s inaugural exhibit was created in memory of Akyea, a 17-year employee at the college and beloved academic adviser who died suddenly in the fall of 2021.

Akyea had been a founding member of BWAG, a group focused on Black female employees of the college, including staff and faculty at different MATC sites.

“Dzigbodi was one of those people who was present at all of our first meetings,” said Jodie Pope, administrative manager at the college and BWAG’s first president. Known as a vibrant yet steadying presence on campus, Akyea also had the longtime goal to create a special art exhibit for students and the public.

“Her idea was to use the gallery to showcase Black art. She was a lover of Black art and felt we didn’t utilize that space” for it, Pope said.

After Akyea’s death, BWAG members felt compelled to create an art show in her honor. In just a few months, members had to learn how to assemble a gallery exhibition while also dealing with the loss of a dear friend, said Chevon Bowen, intersectional education and outreach coordinator for MATC, also known as Madison College.

In 2022, “It was a lot of hard work, because we are not gallery experts,” said Bowen, who became BWAG’s president last fall. “There was a huge learning curve for the team, and not a lot of time to put it together … such as developing all the communications, reaching out to the artists, contracts, delivery of the artworks. It was all new, but it ended up being an amazing event.”

There was no question about doing another exhibit in 2023, said Bowen. “This art show has a lot of meaning to our group."

Visual testimonies

Nine area artists were selected for “Protecting the Black Woman": Mayo, Alice Traore, Henry Obeng, Althea Miller-Sims, DarRen Morris, Jaundy Brunswick, Keo Gathman, Paulina Ivanova and Jayden Yamoah.

The art exhibit also includes 18 photo portraits of BWAG members, with statements about what this year’s theme means to them.

“'Protecting the Black Woman’ means creating an environment where she can thrive,” one member wrote in a statement. “To me it means being comfortable in bringing my authentic self to every space — my accent, my culture, my strengths, and weaknesses. ... It also means not feeling judged before a person knows me.”

As an affinity group, BWAG was designed to help connect the 64 Madison College employees — out of a total of about 2,200 — who self-identified as Black women as of September, Bowen said.

“We’re all spread out all over the place, so that really isolates us and keeps us from being able to reach out with our own and connect and understand some of our struggles,” she said.

“The goal in general with our affinity groups is just to bring people of that particular community together for support, for community and also to come up with ways to share the uniqueness of our intersectionality with the Madison College community. This is one of the ways we share our identity — through this show.”

The group meets twice a month, once online for professional development or for discussions on self-care, and again in person for a social event.

“Protecting the Black Woman” is a yearlong theme for BWAG, not just the name of the art exhibition, Bowen said. About 100 people attended last year’s opening, which was titled “Honoring the Black Woman.”

“I give them so much credit for realizing (Akyea’s) vision last year. It was such an amazing event, and there were so many different art pieces and artists represented,” Bowen said. “I feel kind of humbled and honored to help support that mission again.”