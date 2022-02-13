Black Madison artists working to create a permanent 'renaissance'

By the end of this month, visitors will see a new landmark on State Street: A 12,000-pound sculpture near the corner of Henry and State, just outside the glass prow of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Stoic, watchful, the life-sized seated figure depicts the artist himself, Faisal Abdu’Allah, an artist, barber and professor of printmaking and the Chazen Family Chair in Art at UW-Madison.

The sculpture recalls the famous monuments depicting Abraham Lincoln, both at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. and just up the street on Bascom Hill on the UW-Madison campus. But in this case, Abdu’Allah is seated in a barber’s chair — carved from Indiana limestone — and symbolic of the place where he has formed bonds, celebrated culture and learned about life in his boyhood London.

“Blu³eprint,” as the yet-to-be-installed artwork is named, is a precursor to the September exhibition of Abdu’Allah’s work at MMOCA titled “Dark Matter.” Prior to that, in April, MMOCA is breaking with convention to host its prestigious “Triennial” show — not as the traditional survey of Wisconsin artists that the Triennial has been known for, but with an exhibition of artworks created solely by Black women artists from across the Wisconsin. Fatima Laster, a gallery owner from Milwaukee, is guest curator.

Beyond this Downtown corner, the landscape for Black artists in Madison is changing. Long-established white-dominated institutions are diversifying the offerings on their stages and gallery walls. The proposed Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Madison’s South Side, with more than $10 million of a $36 million fundraising goal achieved, is expected to open in 2023. And with it, artists are anticipating a new home where they have the space and community to make art.

“I’ve been here 16 years, almost 17, and I’ve seen the city change – literally, structurally” with the development of the East Washington corridor and the shutting down of hip-hop clubs and other spaces for Black community members to gather, said Christopher Walker, a professor in the School of Education’s Department of Dance, who was named director of UW-Madison’s Division of the Arts last summer.

“But over the last couple of years, particularly since George Floyd’s death and a sort of public reawakening and conversations around race, individuals and organizations have put out statements to reflect their particular stance on race,” Walker said. “That was followed up by what seems to be a series of actions.” In other words, he said, “‘Let’s not just say this, but how do we hold each other accountable?’”

“And it is in that part of the conversation that I’m beginning to see what I’d say is the beginning of a change,” Walker said. “I wouldn’t go so far as to say there’s a changing landscape, but we’re at the beginning.”

All the same, he cautions, “this moment that we’re experiencing could easily be a quick ‘pin,’ in the history of the arts in Madison, which happened for a year or two and then disappeared, because the infrastructure wasn’t there.”

A ‘Black renaissance’?

Walker’s caution is echoed in the new documentary film, “Leaders of Madison’s Black Renaissance,” premiering at the Overture Center on Feb. 26. Produced by Chuck Taylor, a retired education professor at Edgewood College, the film profiles city and county officials, leaders and groundbreakers in Madison’s Black community.

“Blacks only make up about 7% of the city’s population, but they’re involved in so many significant activities and building projects that many people are calling this period a ‘Black renaissance,’” Taylor said, “so I wanted to see if there was a consensus on that.”

In the film Taylor examines 10 sectors of Madison public life, including the arts. “Leaders of Madison’s Black Renaissance” features Madison jazz artist and Café Coda owner Hanah Jon-Taylor; the poet Fabu; painter Jerry Jordan; rap artist and organizer of the 2021 outdoor summer music series “Mad Lit,” Rob Dz; maestro Leotha Stanley; artist and professor emeritus Freida High Tesfagiorgis; playwright Richard Scott; and Ed Holmes, chief equity and innovation officer at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Some of the artists Taylor interviewed were hesitant to use the word “renaissance,” he said. But “they think there’s the potential for that to happen. The general consensus, I think, is that the needle has been moved.

“Where that’s going to land is still a matter of uncertainty.”

“There are some people I interviewed who said it looks good right now — but how will it look five years from now?,” Taylor said. “And that’s up to us. The mainstream media seems to concentrate on sports and crime. But there is some great, positive news happening in the Black community every day and this film shares some of this news. Maybe we could have a mental shift in this community and start looking at the Black community a little bit differently.”

A need for space

Taylor found while making his film that the biggest need for artists in Madison is having a space to do their work.

“You need a place where you’re comfortable and you can dig down into your cultural roots without being criticized or second-guessed,” he said. “That’s when you can be at your creative best and begin to tell your story in your own voice.”

Planned for a six-acre site at 655 W. Badger Road, the three-story Center for Black Excellence and Culture is intended to provide that space, said Lilada Gee, a Madison visual artist, founder and president of the organization Defending Black Girlhood and community engagement strategist for the Center.

“Just like life, art is going to be really at the center at the Center, if you will, and both visual and performing arts will be a foundational anchor,” she said.

Preliminary plans include studio space, galleries for both adult and youth art, and a black-box theater for spoken word, comedy, dance, a youth theater troupe, and other local and regional acts.

Gee is one of 23 Black women artists selected for the 2022 Triennial at MMOCA. She was also among the artists who created 100 murals calling for racial justice painted on the plywood covering shop windows Downtown in the summer of 2020.

“When we were working on the murals down on State Street, there was all this talk of, ‘OK, what happens next? When they start coming down, where do (the murals) go?’” she recalled.

Most of the murals have been documented and preserved, but at the time “There was no home we had, as artists, to showcase our work,” Gee said. “So that’s what the Center is going to be for us: A home for Black artists to be celebrated, not to be an afterthought.”

A complex live music scene Live music — and the club scene — is a particularly complex landscape in Madison. Karen Reece, president of the Urban Community Arts Network a…

Already, she’s seen the support that appeared for the Black community in 2020 begin to fade.

“That’s the thing I love about the Black Center, because it’s not going to be the white community deciding if this is socially responsible right now, or politically correct right now to support Blackness and sell Black items because Black people are being killed who are unarmed,” she said.

“This will be the Black community making decisions about Black art and Black culture and Black expression, not out of guilt, but out of celebration.”

‘How far we have to go’

Jacob Ashley is one of four choreographers of color who created works for “Lift Every Voice 2022,” a free online concert of dance from Madison Ballet, with grant support from the Madison Community Foundation. The performance, also featuring the work of local filmmakers, can be streamed for free through Feb. 28.

Ashley — a Chicago native who’s danced with Madison Ballet for 15 years and has taught there for five — was recently named director of the School of Madison Ballet. His piece for this year’s “Lift Every Voice,” titled “Away/Return,” reflects how the COVID-19 virus “pushed us away from each other” while we still long “to be in one another’s presence,” Ashley said.

Ashley builds on the work of great choreographers who came before him – citing Ulysses Dove, Donald Byrd and Alvin Ailey as inspirations – and has great faith in the emerging generation of choreographers. “I have examples in front of me now that show that,” he said.

Like Madison Ballet, other area dance and theater companies have made efforts to diversify the faces on stage and backstage, nurture emerging talent and present new works. In January, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra premiered a symphony based on the life of Paul Robeson, an acclaimed 20th century singer and actor, by its composer-in-residence, Bill Banfield. Later this month, Forward Theater Company will stage the premiere of the “The Mytilenean Debate,” a play that deals with themes of “race and legacy” by the acclaimed Madison poet and novelist at UW-Madison professor Quan Barry.

In June 2020, UW-Madison’s Union Theater formalized its diversity and equity efforts and “really doubled down” with a social justice statement that sets goals for the next three decades.

The murder of George Floyd and the social reckoning that followed “reminded us of how far we had to go,” said Wisconsin Union Theater director Elizabeth Snodgrass.

Snodgrass stepped up staff development to include diversity training, and had her staff participate in the “Black History for a New Day” course through the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, a nonprofit that – like the Center for Black Excellence and Culture – was founded by Rev. Alex Gee.

The history course was “one of the most useful things” her staff did, Snodgrass said. “It’s a really in-depth learning of African American history, but also really applies to what we do as an organization now.”

Union Theater signed on to the Association for Performing Arts Presenters’ 10/20/30 pledge, designed to increase commitment to racial equity, diversity and inclusion for the performing arts over the next three decades. Union Theater has exceeded the established goals this season, Snodgrass said.

“Next year’s programming is on target for that as well. And it’s not just programming on our stages. It’s making sure we’re welcoming communities of color into our spaces, that our staff is representative,” she said.

Looking at art with 're:mancipation' The marble sculpture “Emancipation Group” has been in the Chazen Museum of Art’s collection since 1976 — and other versions remain across the …

In March, Union Theater will bring back the four-day in-person Black Arts Matter Festival, founded in 2019 by Madison graduate student Shasparay Irvin (last year’s event was virtual). Irvin is also artistic director of this year’s festival – which will include the National Poetry Slam, bringing in top slam poets from across the country.

A Juneteenth celebration showcasing jazz will return to Memorial Union this summer, Snodgrass said. And Union Theater has launched the Andre de Shields Fund, an endowment named for the UW-Madison alum and Broadway star. The fund is dedicated to supporting artistic projects and performances by and for people who are historically underrepresented on stages and in audiences.

“I think the landscape is changing in that people are more willing to listen, people are saying, ‘This is not something we can just focus on once a year,’ or to invite this one performer and say, ‘Look at what we’re doing to advance diversity,’” Snodgrass said.

“It’s infiltrating the culture of how we do things, how we make decisions, and I think the community is really informing that right now.”

The Overture Center for the Arts in Downtown Madison likewise has a stated commitment to diversity and inclusion. Its free annual International Festival, for example, returns for a live event March 19.

Speaking globally

Abdu’Allah’s “Blu³eprint” is designed to speak globally, not just to Madison, the artist said. But the sculpture, which will be positioned on the city’s most recognized street for at least the next two years, will definitely be noticed.

“State Street has a lot of footfall,” he said. “People come to visit, people come to have a night out on the town. I think it’s in a very prominent space, and it’s smart to have many different eyes looking on it.”

“To me, the piece is about who gets memorialized,” said Abdu’Allah. “Who gets commemorated, and what are the stories we are told?”

The “u” in “Blu³eprint” is to the power of 3, reflecting the three u’s in the Zulu word “Ubuntu,” an African concept referring to the interconnected nature of humanity. One person’s humanity, Abdu’Allah said, is “inextricably bound up” in another’s.

“One thing I always hear in the U.S. and in the U.K. is (the expression) ‘I’m a self-made person.’ And I think that’s absolute nonsense,” he said. “I am the product of my ancestors. I am the product of inquiry. I am the product of many things, and the contributions of many people.”

From age 6 or 7, the stories Abdu’Allah heard from his elders when he was in the barber chair had a huge impact on his view of the world. Later, he would work as a barber himself.

“The fact that I’m sitting in that chair is symbolic,” Abdu’Allah said of his likeness in “Blu³eprint.” The barber shop “is a space where lots of cultural activity takes place. It’s a place where people come together.”

“That chair is the space where the old is cut away,” he said, “and the new is formulated.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.