Black artists pull work from MMoCA, demand director's resignation

Nearly half the artists have pulled their works from the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts’ show highlighting the work of Black women and are demanding the director’s resignation in protest of the museum’s treatment of them and their art.

In an open letter published Friday, 18 of 23 artists featured in the museum’s 2022 Triennial decried the “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.”

They are demanding financial restitution, a public apology and dialogue along with the termination of museum director Christina Brungardt and other leaders. The Cap Times reported that 10 of the artists have pulled their work from the museum.

The letter comes almost two months after museumgoers vandalized an installation by Madison artist Lilada Gee, who displayed her unfinished work after being accosted while trying to enter the building in March.

But the artists outline what they see as a systematic mistreatment of traditionally marginalized artists from the start of the show, which for the first time in the Triennial’s 43-year history was organized by a guest curator, Milwaukee gallery owner Fatima Laster.

“Leadership has failed to demonstrate meaningful care for this exhibition and its participants by both failing to secure against outside harm and repeatedly perpetrating internal institutional harm,” the letter states. “MMoCA is a predominantly white institution that was unprepared, unwilling, and misrepresented its ability to exhibit the work of the artists in the Wisconsin Triennial.”

The artists say they and curator were undercompensated, the show did not get the same promotion and support as other recent exhibitions, and leaders failed to follow their own protocols while “offloading” blame to “unsupported outside contractors, marginalized staff members,” and Laster.

A museum spokesperson said leaders were not available Tuesday and did not immediately respond to questions about the museum's response. Board president Dynee Sheafor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Artists voiced frustration with the museum’s treatment of Gee and her work as well as the lack of a direct public apology, which many said left them feeling marginalized.

Nakeysha Roberts Washington posted a copy of an email to MMOCA staff requesting removal of her work because of “the sheer disregard and disrespect of Lilada’s work by the museum.”

“This experience has caused me a lot of stress and anxiety and all the joy that it held has been exhausted, replaced with the nagging feeling that I was never truly welcome,” Roberts Washington wrote.

Gee, an artist and president of a Madison-based nonprofit created to support Black women and girls, was working on a mural for the show in March when she left to retrieve supplies.

She called the museum’s director of events to let her back in, but the two Black women were accosted by a White staff member at the adjacent Overture Center for the Arts when they entered a door not usually open to the public, according to a story first reported by Madison365.

In response, Gee stopped work and displayed the unfinished work as a statement about what Black women endure. The installation featured half-finished canvasses on a table, a blank mural, paints, brushes and a video in which Gee recites a letter she read aloud at the exhibit's opening.

On June 24, a woman and her two children attacked the unattended installation with brushes, paint and glitter before leaving with pieces of the work.

Brungart followed them to Capitol square before calling Gee — in what she later described as a “de-escalation” effort — to tell her the piece had been vandalized and ask if the guests could keep the work they had taken. (They were eventually returned.)

Gee, who did not sign the open letter but told the Cap Times she had removed her piece from the exhibit, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Other artists said they were not contacted by the museum until more than a month later.

“I am genuinely surprised and disappointed that the museum has not proactively offered any structure to support healing and amends,” wrote Emily Leach. “I am angry, I am tired, I am dispirited and I am heartbroken.”