Tickets: $31 age 13 and under; $42 adults, seniors and students 14 and up. Available at the Overture box office, 201 State St., at overture.org or by calling 608-258-4141.

When: Oct. 11-27, with performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26; 2 p.m. Oct. 12, 19 and 26; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 27; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Performances on Oct. 19 are sign language-interpreted.

What: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” produced by Children’s Theater of Madison

Update on Youth Arts Center

Construction work has begun at the site of the new Madison Youth Arts Center, a 65,000-square-foot home for youth arts at 1055 E. Mifflin St.

The $35 million project -- to be celebrated at a 2:30 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 21 -- is the result of years of effort by Children’s Theater of Madison and Madison Youth Choirs. The two nonprofits will anchor MYAC and are in discussion with other area youth arts groups to see how they might use the space, said CTM executive director Allen Ebert.

The project got a jump-start in January when MYAC announced a $20 million gift from Madison arts philanthropist and American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland. The Evjue Foundation and Madison Community Foundation also donated $500,000 each this spring.

MYAC has about $4.7 million yet to raise, Ebert said.

Eppstein Uhen Architects designed the center, which will have 12 rehearsal studios, two fully equipped dance studios, a sensory-friendly space, a 300-seat theater, a flexible 120-seat studio theater, production and costume shops, outdoor event spaces, a community room and offices for permanent and short-term users.

While the layout of the building is basically set, the exact plans for how it will be used by and for arts education programs are still evolving.

“We have this dream of how we want this building to feel,” said Mike Ross, artistic/executive director at Madison Youth Choirs.

“Who knows how it might evolve in the next five years to meet community needs?” he said. “That sort of unknown, we think, is a real asset to the project.”