When artist Kel Mur agreed to participate in a group art show inspired by the 46 first ladies in United States presidential history, she figured she would end up with a woman she’d never heard of.

She got Melania Trump.

“To be quite honest, I kind of forgot Melania was even going to be a possibility,” said Mur. “Which I feel kind of bad about. She is still a person.”

“46 Artists for America’s First Ladies,” organized by Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) and funded by Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission, opens virtually this weekend. The exhibition is a companion piece to Forward Theater’s “46 Plays for America’s First Ladies,” which opened Saturday and runs as a “digital experience” through May 23.

Both the plays — a series of vignettes, sketches, songs and dance written by the Chicago-based troupe, The Neo-Futurists — and the art show were originally scheduled for fall 2020. COVID-19 postponed all of it.

Though the art may well look different than if it had been made in an election year, the structure of the show remained the same. ALL opened participation to artists in Wisconsin who identify as women or another marginalized gender, asking each artist or poet (there were nine of the latter) to make a piece that fit in a 12-by-12 frame.

ALL gave each artist a $100 stipend and the ability to keep ownership of their work, some of which has already been earmarked by buyers. Arts for All Wisconsin and Artworking shared the opportunity with the artists with disabilities in their own networks. Some participants were professionals. Others were students. Many, but not all, were from Dane County.

“I was really blown away,” said Jolynne Roorda, co-director of ALL. Roorda collected and photographed the pieces at the arts center’s space on 111 S. Livingston St.

“When you give people a fixed time and a size ... a lot of people could have done the minimum,” Roorda said. “But everyone went above and beyond.”

Some artists did hours of research. Several experimented with media or methods they’d never tried before. Many of them connected with the first ladies as women, complicated ancestors and, in the case of high schooler Anne Mueller’s poem about Jill Biden, contemporary mentors.

“Women who were the partners of these presidents often barely get a footnote in history,” Roorda said. “You find out, for better or worse, that some of them also did have quite a bit of power. And then, of course, there are questions about how they used that power.”

Women with many lives

Mur found out which presidential partner she’d randomly drawn on a Zoom call with four dozen other artists late last fall, after the presidential election. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s MFA program in 2020, Mur was intrigued by the idea well before she drew a name.

“Let’s look at first ladies as individuals,” Mur said. “What are they separate from their husbands, who were the main focal points? They had a role as well. I was fascinated by the project — who is this counterpart as a human being?”

After drawing Trump, Mur tried to find sources that were balanced, to “step back from (her) own political views and be really open minded.” She discovered that Melania Trump had many lives, from her Eastern European childhood and her study of design to her career as a model and role as a mother. After each reinvention, Mur said, Trump cut ties with everyone behind her.

To capture this mutability, Mur made a shadow box of mirrors and (fake) $100 bills. Paper roses, folded with more fake $1 and $5 bills, adorn the bottom of the piece. Many of the other artists chose to paint, draw, embroider and carve portraits. Here, a rendering of Trump herself is absent.

Mirrors, Mur said, are “symbols of female narcissism and vanity, but it’s also literally a reflection back, the ambivalence of a mirror.”

A few of the artists had fun with their first ladies. Jennifer Morales’ tribute to Frances Cleveland has a peek-a-boo flap made of magenta floral lace, with pearls surrounding Cleveland’s nickname: Frank. Carlee Latimer imagined Lady Bird Johnson’s online dating profile. (“Friends would describe me as: Mrs. Vice President.”) Kassandra Palmer’s Pat Nixon piece features a familiar presidential silhouette, pink stars, chess pieces and plastic dinosaurs.

Some works, like Sharon Bjyrd’s sophisticated portrait of Michelle Obama, look inspirational poster-ready. Laura Bush holds an open book — “Ready to READ, Ready to LEARN” — in a portrait by Steph Hagens.

Many, though not all, of the art works allude to history. In Emma LaPine’s portrait of Dolley Madison, the White House burns in the background. There are references to suffrage and the White House gardens.

Angelica Contreras pulled the 11th first lady, Sarah Childress Polk. (She was hoping for Melania, she said.) “I struggle with how to treat historical figures and what they’ve done, because they tend to just say, ‘They’re a product of their time,’” Contreras said.

Polk, she discovered, was very religious and well-loved in the South. She believed in racial and religious superiority and was a powerful influence on her husband. Contreras grew up in Mexico. Even 176 years later, Polk’s imperialism didn’t feel neutral.

For her art piece, Contreras painted a portrait of Polk decked with pearls. Over Polk’s unsmiling face is a map of the United States, pre-Mexican-American War, and the words “Manifest Destiny” in dripping, blood-red script.

“The manifest destiny idea hasn’t left the country completely,” Contreras said. “I can see some of those ideals are relevant today. … I can’t fully go with ‘they’re a product of their time.’ I have to be critical of the legacy they left behind and how that affected the country we have today.”

‘The White House version of her life’

Some artists clearly connected with their subjects. As she was researching Jane Pierce, wife of Franklin Pierce, Tona Williams was struck by how the history books “seemed to reiterate a lot of sad facts about things she experienced.”

“She wasn’t into the whole idea of living in the White House,” said Williams, a multidisciplinary Madison artist who works in sculpture, photography, wood cuts and light. “Her husband didn’t even tell her that he was nominated — she wasn’t included in that decision. All three of her children had died, and she had a lot of grief.”

For her piece on Pierce, Williams used a laser cutter to make a complex wooden shadow box. A figure of a woman stands at the center, with a hole where her heart would be and anatomical heart-shaped figures floating above her. Branches of the trees where she stands emerge from the frame. Script on the side reads “Jane Pierce is free.”

“If she could look down on this, I felt like she might be sick to death of hearing about the White House version of her life,” Williams said. “I chose to take it in a direction that was maybe honoring her spirit more.”

Though “46 Artists” will begin its life virtually, Roorda said the intention is to display these works in a physical space, hopefully near the Capitol, this fall. The original intention had been to have them in Overture Center at the same time as the theater production.

Attendees should have the experience of looking in Mur’s Melania mirror.

“It didn’t make me like her more,” Mur said, reflecting on her finished piece. “I still think it comes across as a critique of her, and it didn’t necessarily change my perception of her or the administration.

“But I was happy to hear she was more of an active voice than she seems. She seems to be very strong. She knows what she wants, and she knows how to get it.”

