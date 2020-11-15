'Beyond the Ingenue' take two looks at trailblazing women from Greta Thunberg to RBG

The plan was to perform live. Instead, they had to adapt to the pandemic, and the resulting filmed production will be webcast through Dec. 20. It will be available on MTM’s website for a suggested $10 donation.

MTM is screening the show at specific times. Viewers make a donation and choose a date through Eventbrite. After the show’s run, the video will be available on the website for a limited time.

Notorious RBG

The original show was going to have 10 women, but then Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September. Randolph knew she needed to include the justice, and contacted Jennifer Hedstrom, who had already co-written a piece for the production about Lavinia Dock. Hedstrom agreed to write a Ginsburg song, too.

Then Randolph enlisted Ann Imig, a local writer, musical theater singer and founder of the popular “Listen To Your Mother” storytelling show that Imig ran from 2010 to 2017. “LTYM” was copied in as many as 60 cities in the U.S. and Canada. “I stopped counting a long time ago,” Imig said. “It was really starting to grow, but again, pandemic.”

Imig had tried out for MTM shows in the past without success and jumped at the chance to portray Ginsburg and sing Hedstrom’s song.