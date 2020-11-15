'Beyond the Ingenue' take two looks at trailblazing women from Greta Thunberg to RBG

As the only Black female in classes full of white males, UW-Madison senior Bryanna Plaisir identifies strongly with Michelle Obama.
“People tend to underestimate what I’m capable of and the things that I do,” said Plaisir, a math major, who is embodying the former first lady in Music Theatre of Madison’s new production, “Beyond the Ingenue: Trailblazers.”
The show, available online starting Friday, tells the story of 11 remarkable women — from teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — through musical theater pieces written by Wisconsin-based composers and performed by local actors and singers.
In “Sights Set,” Kathleen Leone focuses on Obama’s earlier years, with Plaisir singing, “My heart is yearning for knowledge/ I want to work toward a happier world/ I’ve got these giant ambitions/ I’ve got my whole plan for the future/ I’m so thrilled my heart skips a beat …”
Plaisir, who also majors in theater and has a job lined up at Capital One Financial Corp. in New York once she graduates this spring, said she read parts of Obama’s 2018 best-seller “Becoming,” which motivated her. She hopes when she settles into her job next year she can pursue musical theater on the side.
Leone, 22, performed with Music Theatre of Madison when she was 9, growing up outside the village of Oregon. She learned the group was looking for composers after moving back to the Madison area, having studied music in college in Kansas. She saw the opportunity as a way to continue with music and work with other female composers.
She consulted with Plaisir about whom they wanted to portray and Plaisir suggested Michelle Obama. Leone began reading about Obama, and learned that during Obama’s high school days in Chicago someone told her that her expectations were too high and she should lower them.
“I just really latched onto that,” Leone said.
Dozens of local cultural organizations from Madison Symphony Orchestra to Forward Theater Company to WORT/FM 89.9, are being buoyed by recently-awarded COVID-19 relief funding.
Strong women
The other eight trailblazers are Lisa Ben, writer and publisher of the first gay magazine, “Vice Versa”; Sarah McBride, a trans rights activist, author, and Democratic candidate for Congress; Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic; Kristen Bell, actress, singer, and mental health advocate; Viola Davis, award-winning actress and philanthropist; Princess Ka’iluani, the last heir to the throne of the Hawaiian kingdom who fought fiercely against its overthrow; Jayne Houdyshell, Tony-award winning actress and inspiration to aspiring actors; and Lavinia Dock, a social activist and pioneer in nursing education.
Meghan Randolph, MTM’s founder and executive director, produced the original “Beyond the Ingenue” in 2018 to tell the stories of strong women. She went through existing musical theater pieces trying to find songs that weren’t about falling in love or needing to find love, she said.
“You know, there’s nothing wrong with that. And there’s a million awesome songs about that,” Randolph said, adding that female characters in musical theater are disproportionately relegated to the area of trying to find love.
“We thought, there’s gotta be more,” she said. “There are more stories to tell about what it’s like to be a woman.”
Poring through existing pieces, she found songs about body image, abuse, motherhood, aging and workplace discrimination — “and all kinds of issues that women actually faced,” Randolph said.
MTM took that work and traveled to nine locations, including area libraries, schools and senior centers. The shows were followed by question-and-answer sessions. They also did two performances at the Brink Lounge that were well received.
“Everybody who saw it — that I talked to at least — was really moved by it,” Randolph said. It was “just something other than the normal, which is what we’re all about.”
Wisconsin ties
An ingénue is typically a “naïve pretty young thing looking for her man,” Randolph said, and “Trailblazers” goes “beyond” by portraying women who made an imprint on history. The show uses all original music.
Randolph said singers auditioned before COVID-19, then she put out a call to find composers and paired them. They all have ties to Wisconsin and most of them live in the Madison area.
The plan was to perform live. Instead, they had to adapt to the pandemic, and the resulting filmed production will be webcast through Dec. 20. It will be available on MTM’s website for a suggested $10 donation.
MTM is screening the show at specific times. Viewers make a donation and choose a date through Eventbrite. After the show’s run, the video will be available on the website for a limited time.
Notorious RBG
The original show was going to have 10 women, but then Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September. Randolph knew she needed to include the justice, and contacted Jennifer Hedstrom, who had already co-written a piece for the production about Lavinia Dock. Hedstrom agreed to write a Ginsburg song, too.
Then Randolph enlisted Ann Imig, a local writer, musical theater singer and founder of the popular “Listen To Your Mother” storytelling show that Imig ran from 2010 to 2017. “LTYM” was copied in as many as 60 cities in the U.S. and Canada. “I stopped counting a long time ago,” Imig said. “It was really starting to grow, but again, pandemic.”
Imig had tried out for MTM shows in the past without success and jumped at the chance to portray Ginsburg and sing Hedstrom’s song.
“It would be very easy to be very intimidated playing Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a million reasons,” Imig said. “But Meghan specifically said that what she was looking for was tenacity and warmth. And that feels very organic to me.”
Imig, 46, said she “just hooked into that” instead of trying to go in the direction of impersonation.
A touch of humor
From the beginning, Imig said, Hedstrom took a “lighthearted approach” that celebrated Ginsburg’s life and legacy at a time when many people were sad.
Hedstrom, 33, who has degrees in piano and performs as a singer-songwriter, said she heard from Randolph a day or two after Ginsburg died.
The story of "Hephaestus," the Greek god you've never heard of and likely can't pronounce on the first try, is being staged by Music Theatre of Madison.
“Her death hit me really hard,” Hedstrom said, so the opportunity to use her songwriting skills as a coping mechanism appealed to her. “Of course, I was super nervous, wanting to really do good work on that since I respect her and her memory so much.”
The song starts: “You all know me as RBG/ A warrior of gender equality/ Didn’t do it for the glamour or prestige/ But it’s fun to see my face there on your cotton tee.”
The song’s title, “When There Are Nine,” references the nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Count and a famous line Ginsburg would repeat whenever she was asked, “When will there be enough women on the court?”
Imig calls Ginsburg’s answer “100% right on.” She said she and Hedstrom both watched the 2018 “RBG” documentary and what stood out to them was another Ginsburg quote, one said regarding a 2013 voting rights case.
“Dropping traditions that have worked and continue to work is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet,” Ginsburg said.
Hedstrom turned that famous sentence into: “The law, it does move slowly but we’ve made such gains/ Yet they tossed out our umbrellas while injustice reigns.”
“I love that line,” Imig said. “It really speaks to what’s still happening. She articulated it so well. Just because you’re warm and dry, it doesn’t change the fact that there’s a monsoon happening over our country.”
Singers auditioned, and were later paired with composers. They all have ties to Wisconsin.
Singers auditioned, and were later paired with composers. They all have ties to Wisconsin.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!