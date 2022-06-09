'Between Spaces' a place for social healing, wellness and self-reflection

Maybe because the pandemic years have been so hard, artist Kelly Parks Snider wanted the works in her latest show “to be about expansion and softness,” she said. “And to just provide a space for people to come to feel safe and calm.”

So the monoprints and paintings in her new exhibition “Between Spaces” at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 11 S. Livingston St., are done in gentle pastels. The surfaces of her wood sculptures are sanded to a “soft fuzz,” rather than a glassy-smooth finish. Seven layers of supple, cotton sheeting find their way into a large piece of fiber art.

That softness is meant as an invitation to reconnect and recharge.

“I believe that art makes a considerable contribution to the well-being of our communities,” Parks Snider explained. “I believe that art can transform the way we see … feel … and live our lives.”

“And I believe it has something to do with that moment when you’re interacting with art, and you’re with the art — it’s almost like a contemplative prayer or meditation,” she said. “It just connects you back to yourself, and disconnects you from all of the chaos that surrounds you.”

“Between Spaces” will be the centerpiece of a free reception Saturday evening, June 18, featuring an artist talk and poetry by Parks Snider, plus a discussion about resiliency and well-being by Richard Davidson, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds at UW-Madison.

Parks Snider also will invite meditation groups to use the gallery space of the show, open through Aug. 6, for their meditation practices. And on July 22 and 23, ALL will host an “Evening of Visual Art, Music and Movement” for “Between Spaces,” including a performance of “between spaces” music curated by LunART founder Iva Ugrcic and a work from Madison Ballet choreographed by Yu-Jhe Sun.

“Between Spaces” actually came from a period in Parks Snider’s life just before the COVID-19 shutdowns in early 2020. Parks Snider — known for years of activism in Madison including Project Girl, a nonprofit centered on media literacy and youth activism, and for founding Goathouse Press, an independent publishing company — suddenly found herself in a foreign state of mind.

“I’d always felt like I was someone who knew where they were going. Even when I was a little kid, I always knew where I was going, what I wanted to be. It was this constant flow into life,” she said. “And most of my adult life was like that. And then all of a sudden — wham. There was this kind of abrupt time of void. I always have 10 years of projects in my back pocket, more projects than I have time to do, for sure. But all of a sudden, that just stopped.”

Parks Snider slipped into a “creative void,” she said. “I felt like I didn’t have a lot of creative energy. I didn’t have a project.”

So the artist pulled out stacks of journals she had written in every morning, every day, for decades. She found telling words and phrases, then posted them on the otherwise empty walls of her studio.

From those words came a series of poems by Parks Snider, leading eventually to the artwork she created during the pandemic shutdown for “Between Spaces.”

“A ‘between space’ is a disrupted state of ambiguous loss and uncertainty in which our former way of being is forever changed,” she explained. “Disruptions are the new normal.”

“What was important in this project was to pause,” said Parks Snider, who is now enrolled in a seminary program with Naropa University. “So much of my work has been connecting art to activism … so that we can look more closely at these injustices.”

With “Between Spaces,” “This work is different. This work is about calling us inward.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.