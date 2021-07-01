Bartell Theatre reawakens for fall with 2021-22 season announcement

To executive director Kirk Stantis, the Bartell Theatre is alive. And for the past year-plus, it’s been asleep.
As he looks to the fall, “what I’m hoping for is to have the theater occupied again, that it’s not a cold, lonely space like it was this past winter,” said Stantis, who has led the community theater organization since 2015.
Stantis wants to see the theater “full of activity — actors and volunteers and stagehands. That makes it seem like family is back. The house is occupied again.”
On the Bartell’s Drury Stage in late June, Stantis introduced season announcements from four resident community theaters: Madison Theatre Guild, now 75 years old; Strollers Theatre, founded in 1958; edgy, collaborative Mercury Players Theatre; and StageQ, which focuses LGBTQ writers, actors and stories.
Mercury has already auditioned its first show, a stage version of the board-game-turned-comedy film “Clue” produced with Steve Noll’s OUTCast! theater company. (Previous OUT!Cast productions have included “Cabaret,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Rock of Ages.”) “Clue,” rescheduled from 2020, is now set to open Sept. 17.
“They already expect it to sell well,” Stantis said. Some resident companies are weighing audience caps, he said, but it’s a tough call. “Can they make money on a 50% house?”
The Bartell’s board has been “very conservative” in opening the theater, Stantis said. Private groups, hoping to rent the theaters for photo shoots or video, have had their requests denied.
But with public health orders lifted, Bartell leadership will allow theater companies to decide for themselves how to handle physical distancing and capacity limits. The Drury Stage, upstairs, seats about 200 people when full. The black box Evjue Stage seats 80 to 90, depending on how it’s configured.
“We’re all waiting to see, but the board has a very cautious eye to the safety of the patrons and the volunteers,” Stantis said. “There’s the physical aspect of COVID and disease-passing probabilities. There’s also the psychological aspect of the audience. … If people want to wear a mask, they’re welcome to.”
Stantis said the Bartell will control contact in the front of house, scanning tickets on cell phones when possible. Behind the scenes, they’ll try to minimize visitors backstage.
If all goes as Stantis hopes, here’s a snapshot of what’s to come at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., this upcoming season. Visit bartelltheatre.org for more information about tickets and added shows.
After opening with a run of “Clue: On Stage” from Sept. 17-Oct.9, Mercury returns to one of Nick Schweitzer’s goofy holiday pantos, short for “pantomime.” This one, opening Dec. 17 on the Drury Stage, is called “Snow White and the Seven Superheroes.” The Evil Queen consults Siri, and the dwarves have been replaced by Batman, Wonder Woman and the like. “Immature audiences only!” Mercury exclaims.
On Dec. 31, catch Mercury’s classic 24-hour, page-to-stage festival. “Ball Drop Blitz” is a benefit for the Bartell and always a weird, wild time. And in May 2022, “Technology of Romance” by Alan Gold is a “sexy comedy about a midlife crisis that goes horribly wrong.”
“Wisconsin’s queer theater,” founded in 2001, plans to open its season on Sept. 24 with a production of “Laced” by Samantha Mueller. It’s the story of three 20-something bartenders, cleaning up and processing on the night after a queer bar in Tampa, Florida, is vandalized. Teatro Décimo Piso, a Hispanic theater group from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Spanish and Portuguese, will assist with Spanish translations projected onto the scenery.
Michael Rebekah Fleischman is set to direct “Hir” by Taylor Mac. It’s a Lambda Literary Award-winning dark comedy about gender and family, opening on Feb. 11, 2022. That will be a Wisconsin premiere, as will “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” running April 8-23, 2022. Based on the 1994 film of the same name, “Priscilla” features hit songs like “Shake Your Groove Thing,” “I Will Survive” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
“We hope to go all out with costumes, sets, lights, fun dance music, and a beautiful celebration of queer life and acceptance,” wrote Zak Stowe, StageQ’s president. “This one is going to be fun!”
The CapitalQ Theatre Festival takes the place of Queer Shorts in late June 2022. This will be one-act plays, as well as workshops that are open to the public. StageQ calls it “a new Pride Month tradition.”
The cast has already been announced for Strollers’ season opening production of “Ripcord,” by David Lindsay-Abaire (author of “Rabbit Hole” and “Good People”). One synopsis describes it as an “enemies-to-friends story for a pair of excellently well-rounded, mature women,” set in a senior living facility. “Ripcord” is set to run on the Evjue Stage from Oct. 15-30.
2021-22 marks Strollers’ 64th season, and the company has chosen some familiar names to produce. Lauren Gunderson, author of “Silent Sky” and “The Book of Will,” wrote the second play in the season, set to run Nov. 5-20. Matt Korda will direct “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight,” described as “a love story … a true(ish) story. An affair of both the heart and mind,” set in the early 18th century.
Finally, the timeless quips of Oscar Wilde return to the limelight with “The Importance of Being Earnest,” scheduled to run April 28-May 14, 2022 on the Evjue. Who can resist quotes like, “The truth is rarely pure and never simple. Modern life would be very tedious if it were either, and modern literature a complete impossibility!”
Madison’s oldest community theater will attempt for the third time to stage “The Realistic Joneses” by Will Eno, a critically-acclaimed contemporary play about neighbors, two couples both named Jones. The New York Times called Eno’s 2012 comedy “funny and moving, wonderful and weird.”
“This time we think for sure it’s going to happen,” said Jim Chiolino, MTG’s board president since 2009.
Running Jan. 20-29, 2022, “The Realistic Joneses” is actually in MTG’s second slot. The company hasn’t settled on a season opener yet, but they’ve set aside Nov. 4-13 in the Evjue.
Mid-March 2022 brings a new Gilbert and Sullivan-style operetta with a book and lyrics by Nick Schweitzer (author of the Mercury Theatre panto, above) and music by local composer Ted Reinke. “Primrose, or the Rocky Road to Democracy” is set in a town that’s stuck in time, where only men can vote and hold office, and not even the law of probability has passed.
“Hilarity, complications, pandemonium ensue, along with songs about baseball and curling,” said Chiolino, who’s set to direct.
Finally, longtime MTG theater artist Betty Diamond will direct “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a Christopher Durang comedy lightly inspired by characters and stories in Chekhov plays. That is set to run May 13-28, 2022.
