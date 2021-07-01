Bartell Theatre reawakens for fall with 2021-22 season announcement

Madison’s oldest community theater will attempt for the third time to stage “The Realistic Joneses” by Will Eno, a critically-acclaimed contemporary play about neighbors, two couples both named Jones. The New York Times called Eno’s 2012 comedy “funny and moving, wonderful and weird.”

“This time we think for sure it’s going to happen,” said Jim Chiolino, MTG’s board president since 2009.

Running Jan. 20-29, 2022, “The Realistic Joneses” is actually in MTG’s second slot. The company hasn’t settled on a season opener yet, but they’ve set aside Nov. 4-13 in the Evjue.

Mid-March 2022 brings a new Gilbert and Sullivan-style operetta with a book and lyrics by Nick Schweitzer (author of the Mercury Theatre panto, above) and music by local composer Ted Reinke. “Primrose, or the Rocky Road to Democracy” is set in a town that’s stuck in time, where only men can vote and hold office, and not even the law of probability has passed.

“Hilarity, complications, pandemonium ensue, along with songs about baseball and curling,” said Chiolino, who’s set to direct.

Finally, longtime MTG theater artist Betty Diamond will direct “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a Christopher Durang comedy lightly inspired by characters and stories in Chekhov plays. That is set to run May 13-28, 2022.

