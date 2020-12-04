Barrymore, Overture, Garver, Liquid among venues splitting $15 million

Hierl said the federal Paycheck Protection Program money given out during the summer was focused on getting people back to work, and venues that couldn’t operate also couldn’t give employees back their jobs.

“The Save our Stages Act is really critical to us,” he said. “Not only to help get us somewhere close to being able to survive, but there’s a lot of people in the live music entertainment ecosystem that weren’t eligible for the state grants,” including local promoters.

DOA Secretary Joel Brennan addressed the need for extra funding. “These grants will hopefully bring a little hope to this industry as we all continue to push for additional action at the federal level to allow them to survive until we can fully embrace live entertainment in a healthy and recovered Wisconsin,” he said in a statement.

Emily Gruenewald, vice president of development at Overture Center — one of the first businesses to close and one that’s expected to be among the last to return to normal business — said she’s grateful for support to “bridge the closure.”