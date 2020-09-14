Ayad Akhtar blurs truth and fiction in 'Homeland Elegies'

All of this tracks against his own career, Akhtar said.

“With this book it was clear I had to dramatize to some extent the dilemmas I have with the Muslim response to the work,” he said. “It has ramifications in my family, which plays out through the book. Characters have very different opinions about what it is I’m up to, and why I’m doing it.

“I wanted that to have a free space where there’s no clear conclusion. The narrator tries to defend himself in some circumstances, and in others says, ‘they’re right!’”

Through the novel, there’s a sense of both love for and alienation from the United States where Akhtar was born and grew up, a country increasingly driven by consumerism and individualism at the cost of health, community and relationships. There among the dead is the American Dream.

“It is a series of elegies,” Akhtar said, “which isn’t to say there isn’t a possibility for rebirth on the other side. But something is dying in this country and people are responding to that. To fail understand that the polarization that has overtaken our country is a response to something real is to miss the point.”

