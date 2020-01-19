Audience participation: Forward Theater's latest hopes to start conversation

David Daniel is not trying to be an actor, “I’m just trying to pass on the story.”
The story is “Every Brilliant Thing.” It begins with a 7-year-old boy trying to make sense of the depression that grips his mother. Trying to cheer her up after she attempts suicide, he creates a list of everything that is brilliant about the world, everything that makes life worth living.
Daniel, the only cast member in Forward Theater Company’s production, narrates the boy’s experiences growing up in the shadow of mental illness and learning to grapple with love, loss and depression as an adult.
While depression and suicide are very serious subjects, playwright Duncan Macmillan handles them with a lot of humor and heart, director Tyler Marchant said.
“There’s a lot of joy and a lot of hope in the play,” Marchant said. “And I think at its core is this idea of ‘let’s just be willing to talk.’ Let’s just be willing to talk and engage with each other. That’s how we help each other in our community, is not to be afraid.”
Daniel and Marchant both emphasized there are no answers to depression and suicide in the play. They said it’s a catalyst to start talking about mental health issues, and to encourage people to seek help.
“This play hopefully creates conversations with people that continue to take mental health out from behind the shadows and allow people to feel more confident with communicating where they are, or their loved ones, dealing with it without shame or feeling like they have to hide behind the illness,” Marchant said.
Seating in Overture Center’s Playhouse has been rearranged specifically for “Every Brilliant Thing.” The stage is set in the middle with the audience surrounding it. Marchant explained that the seating set up is important, “No matter where you are sitting, you are going to be reflecting back to community.”
The audience will be able to see Daniel and his interactions with the audience, as well as someone across the way and how the story is affecting them.
As he narrates, Daniel draws the audience into becoming part of the cast in a non-threatening way. He likened the experience to sitting around the table with relatives retelling tales that have become legendary in the family, and everyone wants to join in so not a single detail is left out. No one in the audience will be coerced into participation.
“The play is richest when it’s not about something that goes right or the perfect instant, it’s about two people doing the best they can in a very awkward situation — which is what life is. Especially this conversation at times,” Daniel explained about his improvisation with the audience. “It’s not that we are getting it right, it’s that we are both OK being in this moment together.”
Both Marchant and Daniel said the play is designed to allow people to connect through their own experiences with depression and suicide.
“It’s the kind of thing that I hope resonates with our audiences; that there are a myriad of degrees of the kind of contact that you have with depression. But, people have contact with depression,” Daniel said. “Sometimes it’s not even registered as depression. Sometimes it’s just like ‘oh well that’s the way she always was … I didn’t … huh, now that I think about it … I guess, yeah ….’ There’s so much in this play that absolutely resonates with me in my experiences of depression and suicide. But, both of us, as artists, we never want to limit it to just what it means to us because the play is so much to so many people.”
Forward Theater Company has partnered with Journey Mental Health and Safe Communities’ Zero Suicide Initiative to provide the community with information on depression, mental health issues and suicide. Resources will be available in the lobby at the performances; and at journeymhc.org and go.madison.com/ZeroSuicideInitiative. The resources are available not only for people suffering from mental illness, but for those who may be concerned about a friend or loved one.
Journey Mental Health’s CEO Lynn Brady is excited about the opportunity to work with Forward Theater Company. “Our hope is that this play increases awareness of the issues of suicide and Safe Communities’ Zero Suicide Initiative and gets people talking,” she said.
Brady said when the issues of mental health and suicide are avoided, it increases the stigma surrounding them. “Not addressing things you fear, makes them more fearful.”