Audience participation: Forward Theater's latest hopes to start conversation

“It’s the kind of thing that I hope resonates with our audiences; that there are a myriad of degrees of the kind of contact that you have with depression. But, people have contact with depression,” Daniel said. “Sometimes it’s not even registered as depression. Sometimes it’s just like ‘oh well that’s the way she always was … I didn’t … huh, now that I think about it … I guess, yeah ….’ There’s so much in this play that absolutely resonates with me in my experiences of depression and suicide. But, both of us, as artists, we never want to limit it to just what it means to us because the play is so much to so many people.”