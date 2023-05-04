Creative people can’t stop reinventing.

That’s one takeaway from a visit to Imaginary Tea, a new business in Waunakee that celebrates eclectic style, contemplation and turning old ideas into something new.

So it’s fitting that the first artist whose work is showcased at the tea shop is Ken Balkin, former owner and chief decorator of Madison’s whimsical, gone-but-not-forgotten Ella’s Deli. When Karl Norland, who opened Imaginary Tea in late April, thought of bringing in the work of a local artist, Balkin “was the first person I thought of,” he said.

Over the decades that Balkin and his wife, Judy, owned Ella’s Deli on Madison’s East Side, the couple had filled the restaurant with Balkin’s fanciful sculptures, from puppet-sized cartoon characters zipping overhead on wires to zany nostalgic figures poised at the ice cream counter. Outside the business stood a sparkling Parker carousel built in 1927, a top tourist attraction for children and adults to climb on and ride during the magical days of summer.

Ella’s Deli was torn down in 2020, and the Ella Apartments, marked by a brightly spirited mural, now stands in its place at 2860 E. Washington Ave. The carousel and many decorations found a new home at the Epic campus in Verona.

And Balkin, now retired, continues to create abstract sculptures with their own sort of sci-fi aesthetic.

“For me,” Norland said about featuring Balkin’s work at his new tea shop, “it was really about how enamored I am of his creativity. And that’s why I came to him to ask (to show his art). Kenny Balkin will not stop producing something creative. I knew that for sure.”

Vintage treasures

Along with his new tea shop, Norland owns a longtime landscaping business with an emphasis on outdoor living spaces. He also makes art, and has some of his digital artworks, or “transcendental icons,” on display at Imaginary Tea.

Last winter, when Norland saw that space was available for rent at 105 E. Second St. — a charming former feed-and-seed mill in downtown Waunakee — he signed the lease the same day.

“This has always been a dream of mine, to open an art gallery and a tea shop,” Norland said.

Since February, he’s been filling it floor-to-ceiling with art and vintage treasures. With the wood-paneled charm of a fairy-tale hideaway, Imaginary Tea overflows with an eclectic array of merchandise — from Buddha statues and antique dishware to Victorian-style indoor bowling balls.

“Anything you can reach is for sale,” he said.

And, of course, there is tea. Customers pick out and make their own cup, hot or cold, from a wide selection. There’s Pu’er, a fermented Chinese tea. Or a German tea that literally leaves a bloom of artful flowers in the bottom of the teacup. The Imaginary Tea shop carries bubble tea (in a refrigerated can) and is the only retail outlet in Wisconsin for the high-end brand called Art of Tea.

The shop has many options for cozying in, such as a collection of antique wicker chairs and rockers, and seats pulled up to a chess board or set of Chinese checkers. A turntable stands nearby with a sign instructing, “Pick a record to play.”

The idea is for customers to come and linger, relaxing while a cup of tea steeps, Norland said. In fair weather, visitors can also find a table and chairs outside on the porch.

Most cups of self-serve tea or coffee go for about $3 to $5. For a different experience, patrons can pick out a mug or tea cup and saucer from a shelf of vintage ware. After drinking their beverage from it, they can fill the cup with soil and add a tiny potted succulent. With their little decorative plant, “They now have a gift to take home,” Norland said.

No dishes

Imaginary Tea will hold a “grandest of grand openings” the weekend of May 12-13, he said, coinciding with the Waunakee Garage Sale Days. By fall, Norland hopes to organize gatherings such as wellness classes, more live music and performances.

Norland’s fascination with tea goes back many years. In college, he concentrated on East Asian Studies, art and biology while also learning Mandarin Chinese. Later, he lived in China as part of a study abroad program.

“Tea for me was kind of life-changing,” he said. “It’s the ritual of it that can change habits.” For example, Imaginary Tea is intentionally open until 8 p.m. most nights to give people a place to hang out and have tea as an alternative to consuming alcohol in a bar, he said.

Since Imaginary Tea doesn’t serve food, carry-in food from other local businesses is welcome. In the future, Norland might consider adding a commercial-grade kitchen. But for now, “I really don’t want to do dishes all the time,” he said. “I’d rather spend my time doing something more creative.”

Tabletop carousel

Norland said he has known Balkin for many years, and urged the retired restaurant owner to let him show his art for the Imaginary Tea opening. One of Balkin’s pieces on display, a tabletop carousel whose riders sit in miniature hot air balloons, brings back memories of the whimsical Ella’s. Others are more space-aged, such as Balkin’s “Satellite” or “Rocket Man.” All the artworks are for sale.

After hosting Balkin’s work through June, Norland plans to feature the work of other local artists. And he’ll continue to add pieces to his retail gallery, which includes a rafters-high shelf lined with teapots, each one different in color, shape and imagination.

“I want to show people that teapots are just a wonderful example of art,” he said. “How many things in your life do you see that have so much variation? The amount of whimsical art in a teapot is — it’s amazing.”