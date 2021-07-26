At MMOCA, new photo show visits the spaces in-between

Heavily inspired by the events of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art hopes its newest exhibition in the Henry Street Gallery, “Between,” could connect with attendees who experienced the isolation of last year as a kind of limbo.
“Between” features a mix of photographs on loan from contemporary artists, as well as selections from the museum’s own collection. They are centered around the concept of liminality: the space between two points, a transition or passage.
“It seemed like we had a bunch of works that really spoke to this moment, or had this sense of in-between, being on the cusp of something very dark or very light,” said Christina Brungardt, who became director of MMoCA last summer.
“We thought we should bring them together to show that a lot of people are feeling those moments right now in their life.”
The show opened in mid-July and will be up at 227 State St. through Feb. 13, 2022. Featured artists include Hannah Price, Guanyu Xu and Paul Mpagi Sepuya, each of whom explore the liminal in distinct ways.
Price’s piece, “Lexington Group, Bed-Stuy. Brooklyn, New York, USA,” from her series “Cursed by Night,” uses darkness to communicate the ways in which Black men are subjected to the distorted implications of society.
In the photo, a group of friends chat on a sidewalk late at night, their silhouettes visible in the gleam of a nearby porchlight. The photograph contrasts light and dark, capturing the scene from a distinctly Black gaze.
“My lens portrays a world of darkness to which Black males are unfortunately tied, and by which they find themselves cursed,” Price wrote in a statement on the piece.
In another notable photo of the exhibit, photographer Paul Baker Prindle captured a white, two-story home on a wet, autumn day. The image is part of Prindle's "Mementi Mori" series, and the long title explains more:
“Arthur Downey. Maplewood, New Jersey. // ‘Yesterday, Staten, admitted he beat Downey, 27, with an iron just hours after they met then covered Downey’s head with a plastic bag. The cause of death was bludgeoning and asphyxiation.’”
Prindle takes his titles directly from news clippings or reports on what happened. The photographer, who earned his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, began working on the series in 2008.
"(He) went around to all these sites throughout the United States and captured scenes where someone from the LGBTQ community was murdered because of a hate crime,” said Mel Becker Solomon, curator of the collection at MMoCA and co-curator of the exhibit.
In this instance, Prindle photographed the home of Arthur Downey III, who was killed by John Staten, whom he met in a chatroom. Though the image is innocuous on its own, Prindle’s photograph harbors the liminal space of life and death.
Brungardt and Solomon noted that in the eight months it took to prepare “Between,” thinking about representation within the museum’s collection was an important aspect to its development. The museum even halted the purchases of new pieces for a period of time to get a sense of what was needed in the collection going forward.
“We do see that there’s a lack of representation, and so bringing in an exhibition where we supplement with other voices helps us reflect on what we need to bring to the collection,” Brungardt said.
