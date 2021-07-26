At MMOCA, new photo show visits the spaces in-between

“Arthur Downey. Maplewood, New Jersey. // ‘Yesterday, Staten, admitted he beat Downey, 27, with an iron just hours after they met then covered Downey’s head with a plastic bag. The cause of death was bludgeoning and asphyxiation.’”

Prindle takes his titles directly from news clippings or reports on what happened. The photographer, who earned his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, began working on the series in 2008.

"(He) went around to all these sites throughout the United States and captured scenes where someone from the LGBTQ community was murdered because of a hate crime,” said Mel Becker Solomon, curator of the collection at MMoCA and co-curator of the exhibit.

In this instance, Prindle photographed the home of Arthur Downey III, who was killed by John Staten, whom he met in a chatroom. Though the image is innocuous on its own, Prindle’s photograph harbors the liminal space of life and death.

Brungardt and Solomon noted that in the eight months it took to prepare “Between,” thinking about representation within the museum’s collection was an important aspect to its development. The museum even halted the purchases of new pieces for a period of time to get a sense of what was needed in the collection going forward.

“We do see that there’s a lack of representation, and so bringing in an exhibition where we supplement with other voices helps us reflect on what we need to bring to the collection,” Brungardt said.

