Arts, community and hospitality: 'Silver Lining Award' winners announced

One of the winners helps formerly homeless men get back on their feet. Another brought jazz back to a community starved for it during the pandemic.

Twenty individuals and organizations were honored Thursday evening during the Silver Lining Awards ceremony held at Garver Feed Mill.

Created by the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission, the Silver Lining Awards recognize some of those in the local arts, community and hospitality sectors who have innovated and gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill their missions.

Four of the nominees were profiled in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal. Details about others can be found at www.facebook.com/friendsofmadisonarts

The 2022 Silver Lining Award winners are:

LunART

Rob Dz/Mad Lit

Monroe Street Arts Center

Blue Stem Jazz

Dane Arts

Celia Klehr/Forward Theatre Company

Lilada Gee/Defending Black Girlhood

Rowan Childs/Madison Reading Project

Healthy Kids Collaborative

Leopold-Arbor Hills Neighborhood Resource Team

Rodney Alexander/The Umbrella Transition Program

Jazzman Brown/Feeding the Youth

Chef Dave Heide/Little John’s Kitchen

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

Brewer Stouffer/The Roman Candle

WORT FM

Alejandro Miranda Cruz and Noel Miranda/Bravebird Productions

Dane Arts Mural Arts

Oscar Mireles

Tamsie Ringler/Winter is Alive

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.