Arts, community and hospitality: 'Silver Lining Award' winners announced

One of the winners helps formerly homeless men get back on their feet. Another brought jazz back to a community starved for it during the pandemic.
Twenty individuals and organizations were honored Thursday evening during the Silver Lining Awards ceremony held at Garver Feed Mill.
Created by the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission, the Silver Lining Awards recognize some of those in the local arts, community and hospitality sectors who have innovated and gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill their missions.
Four of the nominees were profiled in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal. Details about others can be found at www.facebook.com/friendsofmadisonarts
The 2022 Silver Lining Award winners are:
- LunART
- Rob Dz/Mad Lit
- Monroe Street Arts Center
- Blue Stem Jazz
- Dane Arts
- Celia Klehr/Forward Theatre Company
- Lilada Gee/Defending Black Girlhood
- Rowan Childs/Madison Reading Project
- Healthy Kids Collaborative
- Leopold-Arbor Hills Neighborhood Resource Team
- Rodney Alexander/The Umbrella Transition Program
- Jazzman Brown/Feeding the Youth
- Chef Dave Heide/Little John’s Kitchen
- Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce
- Brewer Stouffer/The Roman Candle
- WORT FM
- Alejandro Miranda Cruz and Noel Miranda/Bravebird Productions
- Dane Arts Mural Arts
- Oscar Mireles
- Tamsie Ringler/Winter is Alive