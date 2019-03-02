When the poet Shasparay Lighteard moved from Austin to Madison two years ago, she quickly picked up on a pattern: It was harder to book work or to find support as a black artist in Madison.
“Austin and Madison are similar populace-wise,” said Lighteard, a junior at University of Wisconsin-Madison and a member of the First Wave Scholarship program. “Humanities and the arts are valued in those spaces. There’s just less representation here.”
That’s why Lighteard founded and produced the upcoming Black Arts Matter Festival, an interdisciplinary weeklong arts series that kicks off Monday. Her goal, she said, will be to call out Madison's climate for black artists, while creating a “space for black artists to shine and share their voice.”
“This is making sure that black artists are represented in predominantly white spaces,” said Lighteard.
The current lineup features four main events: A panel and performance showcase on Monday; a one-woman “choreopoem” performance on Wednesday; a screening of the Spike Lee movie “Bamboozled” on Thursday; and a two-day poetry slam on Friday and Saturday.
The festival technically kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday with a production of the play "Trouble in Mind" by Alice Childress at the Bartell Theatre, although Lighteard noted that event was organized independently.
Lighteard said a goal of the event is to showcase a diversity of art forms. Too often, she said, hip-hop dominates the conversation when it comes to black arts in Madison. She wants to have hip-hop be part of a broader mix of black performance, “whether that be someone playing violin or singing in an operatic form.”
The opening night mixer at 7 p.m. the Multicultural Student Center, 716 Langdon St., will centered around a panel asking the question of whether black arts matter in Madison, said Lighteard. The talk will feature Sandra Adell, literature professor in the Department of Afro-American Studies at the UW-Madison; Anwar Pruitt, a renowned Wisconsin mixed-media artist; Chris Walker, a dance professor and the artistic director of the First Wave Hip Hop Theater Ensemble; and the local author and playwright Catrina Sparkman. The mixer will also include song and dance performances, and a gallery of visual art to boot.
Wednesday's event will highlight the work of a Boston-based artist: Porsha Olayiwola, a poet who has won the 2014 Individual World Poetry Slam Champion and 2015 National Poetry Slam Champion. She’ll be performing her one-woman show about self-love and identity, “Black & Ugly as Ever,” at 7:30 p.m. in Anderson Auditorium at Edgewood College.
“It combines all of her experience as an artist — there will be choreography and poetry and theatrical element,” said Lighteard.
The Thursday night screening of “Bamboozled,” will take place at 6 p.m. at the Madison Public Library’s central branch, 201 W. Mifflin St., as part of its Cinesthesia series. The film is a satire by Lee, about minstrelsy and blackface in American culture. Lighteard described it as “one of Spike Lee’s most overlooked films,” and said she anticipated a robust discussion unpacking the film’s densely layered themes.
Lighteard will be in her element for Friday and Saturday’s poetry slam, at the Madison Public Library's central branch — she’s a slam poet who has performed around the country, and whose poetry has previously been featured in the Huffington Post. The crowd-judged slam will feature Lighteard and 29 other black poets from around the country competing for a $1,000 grand prize.
The preliminary starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and the finals start at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lighteard said that it will be one of the only regional poetry slams for black artists in the country. She also noted that the event will be bringing artists from around the country to perform — something she framed as an opportunity for “artistic exchange” in a place not known for its black arts scene.
“Most people were a little hesitant,” said Lighteard, laughing. “They were like, Wisconsin? You want us to come to Wisconsin?”
Lighteard said she’s not sure what the staying power of the event will be, or whether it will continue into a second year — part of that will depend on its turnout, she said. She added that she’s not even sure if she’ll be sticking around Madison once she graduates.
Ultimately, she hopes the event will help black artists feel prioritized.
“I just want people to show up. There are artists who will be performing who need the love,” she said, adding: “I think that maybe the name of the festival is something that will cause someone to move away, or have fear … but his event is for everyone. Yes, this is a platform for black artists. But it’s important for the community to come out.”
All of the events will be free and open to the public.