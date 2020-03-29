Artists and performers explore what's possible during COVID-19 pandemic

Gray said she is anticipating losses in the range of $40,000 to $60,000.

“The bigger question for us is whether our subscribers will feel confident about renewing their subscriptions for next season,” she said. “Those are now on sale, and we absolutely depend on our strong subscriber base as we look to coming back from this situation.”

Madison Ballet

The majority of dancers and production staff associated with another Overture Center resident company, Madison Ballet, will continue to get paid through the end of the month for half of their remaining contracts.

“This was a significant expense, but we wanted to do everything we could to take care of our artists during this difficult situation,” said Jonathan Solari, the Ballet’s first CEO. He said the decision was especially important for the several company members who earn additional income as teachers in its school, which had to close.

When Overture announced March 13 that all performances and events were canceled through April 13 (now April 24), the dancers were rehearsing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” to be performed in Capitol Theater April 11-12. It would have been the third and last production in the ballet’s 38th season.