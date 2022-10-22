Artist Triangulador paints for himself, but his mattress canvasses are for all to see

Liubóv Szwako — better known to many as Triangulador — has left a mark across Madison’s buildings and beds since he began painting in November 2017.
But only sometimes does his art have some degree of permanence.
Szwako has found a niche in painting mattresses left out on the street before they’re picked up by the city. And he spray painted the plywood covering windows at various businesses in Madison in the summer of 2020.
His talents are also evident on murals meant to last longer, like a flamingo-themed one he collaborated on that adorns a laundromat on East Johnson Street.
What do you like about Madison?
I think it is the perfect balance between a bigger city and a smaller city. I come from Mexico City. It’s a huge, huge city where you’re just a drop in the bucket and everything’s complicated. Coming to a place where there’s a middle ground between a bigger city and smaller city, you get the benefits of a bigger city but you don’t have like the negatives, like crime, pollution or traffic.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic change your approach to art?
I actually was working a full-time service industry job, and then the pandemic happened. Since I’m an immigrant, I don’t get stimulus checks or any form of help from the government. People were sitting at home, redecorating their spaces, and they started reaching out to me to buy my art. It allowed me to have some income out of what I was already doing, but I wasn’t doing it full time (before the pandemic). It was on the side to to have fun. I wasn’t even trying to make money.
(The pandemic) kind of forced me into having to figure something out. And luckily for me, people had extra income and they were stuck at home, redecorating their homes because they couldn’t go anywhere else. And therefore they started acquiring my work and that allowed me to pay the bills.
How do you decide where to place your art?
With the mattresses, I don’t really decide where I’m going to put them up. It’s just wherever there are mattresses available and I have spray paint with me.
The reason why I do the mattresses is because it’s a way for me to paint outside without having to ask permission. It’s completely legal. I don’t have to deal with trespassing on anyone’s property. And I don’t have to deal with the cleanup either. The mattresses that I paint, I don’t move them. I either prop them up or they’re already propped up. Basically, my footprint is covering it with paint, and that’s it. They’re already going to the recycling center, so it’s not like I’m adding an extra step on the recycling cycle or making usable things unusable. The reason I started with the mattresses is because it checked all the boxes, the exact overlap of being safe, not messing with anybody else, expressing whatever I wanted to do and not having to care about the aftermath.
It was never to grab attention. It was more to practice and see what I was capable of doing for myself.
What inspires you to do art?
My inspiration is that I just really want to do it. I just really like to paint. It’s just a need, I guess. If you do something you really love for a while, it kind of becomes a habit — a need instead of a want. So whenever I have the chance to paint, I just do it.
What are the biggest challenges you face, being an artist in Madison?
There definitely are challenges, like everything else. I’m a brown immigrant guy that looks like a kid, and that does not look like someone that paints, very far from the classic Mexican stereotype.
If you look at me, you wouldn’t think that I do what I do. I see that as a challenge, sometimes I’m not taken seriously or I’m not given the same opportunities as someone with an academic background. I’ve had situations where people treat me in a particular (not so friendly) way and then when they find out that I’m the person behind the mattresses or some of the most visible murals around town, they switch their demeanor. This makes me not want to attach my face to my craft, I want the work to speak for itself without any preconceived ideas or judgment of why I do it.
