Along with delicate spring wildflowers, vibrant songbirds and stunning vistas, hikers along the Ice Age Trail near Lodi will get to see an extra treat next month: art.
Art on the Trail is returning for its second year, featuring the works of some 22 artisans, school art classes and others along parts of the trail through the month of May. The project drew about a dozen artworks in 2018; this year the number of eye-catching installations is expected to more than double.
“We were thoroughly impressed with some of the things that happened” last year, including unplanned pop-up artworks that appeared along the trail, said Bill Welch, a volunteer with the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, which is spearheading the effort.
Art on the Trail kicks off Friday evening, with a reception at the Buttercream Bakery on Lodi’s Main Street.
Other events through the month include a Trail Run Saturday morning; a Full Moon Hike on May 16; weekly Friday morning hikes along different segments of the trail; a Tyke Hike for the families of young children; and a one-way hike from Devil’s Lake to Gibraltar Rock on May 18.
But trail visitors can hike the public lands anytime to see the outdoor gallery.
More than a billion years
The Ice Age Trail is one of 11 National Scenic Trails in the U.S. Based entirely in Wisconsin and wending throughout much of the state, the footpath follows the edge of glacial ice that retreated 12,000 years ago, leaving behind many of Wisconsin’s diverse landscape features, from prairie to old forest and rock outcrops more than a billion years old.
An estimated 1 million people hike, stroll, backpack, snowshoe and ski the Ice Age Trail each year, according to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a network of volunteers who manage the trail in a partnership with the National Park Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The hikers who complete its more than 1,000-mile route receive the esteemed designation “Thousand Milers.”
“It’s like having a national park that runs right through our town,” Welch said. Local businesses honor the connection and realize “that when people come in — obviously when they’re wearing a backpack and carrying a walking stick — that they’re on the trail.”
The 80 volunteers of the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Lodi Valley Chapter maintain the trail from the Columbia county line to the Wisconsin River — about 12 miles in all (another five miles are part of connecting routes). The chapter holds a monthly trail enhancement day where volunteers can help out as little or as much as they like. Regular offerings include the Tyke Hikes and Full Moon Hikes; a “First Day Hike” held on Jan. 1 drew 200 people.
The chapter focuses heavily on youth, hosting school programs and family friendly events. That’s because young people are the future stewards of the trail, and will be tomorrow’s voters to elect the next generation of environmental leaders, Welch said.
Welch, who’s retired, had barely heard of the Ice Age Trail before he moved from northern Wisconsin to Lodi. Now, he spends about 80 hours a month in the summer doing trail maintenance, travels the state as a crew leader for major projects, and has created lifelong friendships as a volunteer, he said. But not everybody needs to invest so much time to be part of the trail.
“If you’re a young family with little kids,” he said, “to me your job is to take the kids out on the trail for a walk. That’s plenty.”
Connecting communities
The Ice Age Trail was designed to wend through towns, with the goal of connecting communities. The Lodi segment, in fact, goes right down Lodi’s Main Street past the public library, which will feature a “Communi-tree” artwork outside its front door.
The piece is a truly community effort: library patrons — or anyone — were asked to create a leaf using yarn on a plastic canvas. The leaves will be assembled into the image of a tree.
“I thought it would be fun for people who made leaves to see their leaf on the tree — so everybody can participate in Art on the Trail,” said assistant librarian Becky Collyard. “Whatever gets people outside more is a great idea. I’m all for it.”
Last year’s artworks ranged from ceramic leaves hung on tree branches to cedar disks that were cut from trees downed for a prairie restoration and marked with some of the artist’s favorite quotes about nature.
Art on the Trail requires that artworks are designed not to harm wildlife; they have to be removed on the last day of May, except for those made to be biodegradable.
Dana Slowiak, a Lodi artist who helped organize Art on the Trail, created the globe-like artwork “La Lunita” for a spot on the Gibraltar Rock segment of the trail last year.
“I had just moved to Lodi and I thought it would be a really great way to do artwork that is accessible to more people. I think it gets people out on the trail, seeing unexpected things and getting them to interact with art in a really different way than in a formal setting like a gallery,” said Slowiak, who works and lives in a Lodi art studio with her husband, also an artist.
Slowiak is creating “La Lunita II” this year, and has enjoyed seeing the other applications that have come in from artists wanting to participate.
“We had a great response this year, people from farther away,” she said.
The concept for Art on the Trail was inspired by a similar event done to mark the anniversary of the legendary naturalist John Muir’s birthday, Welch said. That celebration included photos and other pieces.
“It just livened up the walk,” he said. “Many of us have been on the Art DTour up in Reedsburg, where you drive around and see art installations, and we thought, ‘The trail is a perfect venue for this. You can walk on the trail and see art.’”