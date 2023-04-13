What kind of shoe person are you?

Maybe ... comfort and utility is all you crave.

Or maybe you own dozens of pairs of shoes — or even dozens and dozens, because shoes are part of your identity, a message to the world about who you are?

There are many different ways to view footwear, a fact not lost on “Hand Made in America,” a popular exhibit at the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery at UW-Madison’s Center for Design and Material Culture through May 14.

The exhibition spotlights the work of 11 fine shoe and boot makers across the U.S., blending tradition, design and a sensibility for the complex workings of the human foot.

These are not your production-line Nikes. The footwear in “Hand Made in America” is exquisitely and imaginatively crafted from materials such as whole-cut alligator, French calfskin, python and sterling silver.

Some are breathtakingly beautiful. Others are simply show-stoppers — like Daphne Board’s wool twill woman’s shoe with a sole crafted from upcycled bicycle tire.

”This is really one of the first shows like this in the United States, of all exclusively handmade footwear. And it’s all from people working right now,” said Amara Hark-Weber, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based shoemaker and artist who curated the show.

Hark-Weber and the other makers in “Hand Made in America” create “bespoke” footwear — explicitly crafted for a specific pair of feet and style. The work can take months, and the result is no less astonishing than an impeccably carved sculpture.

Still, until now shoes and boots have not been part of your average gallery show.

“It’s such slow fashion that it’s too slow for most craft shows,” Hark-Weber said. “It’s a world that’s kind of between fashion and fine craft and fine art. My dream has been to have a show that represents some of the amazing work that is being done today.”

Patient craft

Bespoke footwear can take months to make and cost some $200 for a simple sandal, $2,200 for a pair of shoes, and up to $10,000 for the most high-end creations.

“Materials are really expensive. It’s a labor-intensive job. I work full time, and I make two, maybe three pairs of shoes a month,” Hark-Weber said. “Most people say their shoes take between 40 and 120 hours, so that’s a huge investment of time. And it’s building objects that are meant to be used, to be abused and to be repaired. It’s really, really different than most articles of fashion today.”

Yet for many clients it’s worth the wait. For them, nothing can match a one-of-a-kind, bespoke pair of shoes.

“It’s like a bespoke suit,” Hark-Weber said. “Having something made for your body is a really unique experience. When you’re wearing that garment, it feels like nothing else.

“In working with a shoemaker, you’re giving yourself the gift of not thinking about your feet, other than, ‘Wow — those look good.’”

Hark-Weber’s clients — 50/50 male/female — range from people with serious orthopedic issues to people just looking for something unique, she said. “It’s a great gift. I (sell) a lot of gift certificates, with people giving someone the gift of handmade shoes.”

Some clients want “power shoes.”

“I’ve had a number of businesswomen who say they just feel more powerful in footwear that fits their body perfectly,” she said. “It’s a mental thing for some folks.”

Diverse skills

Along with Hark-Weber and Board, the exhibition features work by shoe and boot makers Greg Carmack, Rachel Corry, Sarah Guerin, Paul Krause, Lee Miller, Jesse Moore, Lisa Sorrell, Francis Waplinger and Marcell Mrsan, a longtime mentor of Hark-Weber's.

Hark-Weber first tried shoemaking while completing her MFA at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Though she initially majored in graphic arts, her life changed when a head injury from a serious car accident meant she could no longer sit for long hours at a computer. She began making handbags, then gradually honed her skills in making western boots, hand-sewn shoes and even high heels. In 2017, she was awarded the American Craft Council’s Rare Craft Fellowship.

“Hand Made in America” includes tools directly from Hark-Weber’s workshop. The footwear in the show, rooted in age-old traditions, is made “with a hammer, nails, a single-needle sewing machine and sharp knives,” she said.

“It’s an incredibly diverse set of hand skills that takes a long time to master. All those in the show have been working for at least 10 years, and some of them for 45 years.”

Cleverly hidden in gallery drawers are historic shoes, including ornate slippers and shoes from China and Canada, drawn from the university’s Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection.

“Hand Made in America” even includes a moving art piece by shoemaker Moore. Titled “After Uvalde,” it leaves the startling image of a dignified, workaday shoe riddled with bullet holes.

So are shoes art? Craft? Fashion? A pair of ankle boots, also by Moore, asks the question outright.

Embroidered right on the footwear are the words “Artist?” “Artisan?”

Whatever the classification, “Hand Made in America” has been one of the most-visited shows of the year at the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery, said Laura Sims Peck, operations manager at the Center for Design and Material Culture.

“Shoes,” she points out, “are something that everyone can relate to.”

