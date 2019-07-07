Madison’s Art Fair on the Square has become one of the city’s most iconic events, drawing more than 200,000 visitors, serving as the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s largest fundraiser and infusing money into local businesses, restaurants and hotels.
It’s also, of course, a hugely important opportunity for artists. For the more than 500 artists who will participate, and the 140 Wisconsin artists at the neighboring Art Fair Off the Square, it’s a marketing and promotion event that can vastly impact their upcoming year and their careers.
Paula Sparks
Madison jewelry artist Paula Sparks has participated in the Art Fair on the Square since 1998, before she moved from Iowa to Madison in 2007. She views it as an opportunity to promote her enamel jewelry pieces, and also as a great networking and socialization tool. She’s met at least two longtime friends in her booth at the fair.
Sparks taught art at Gompers Elementary School for six years, but decided to leave education this spring to focus on her art business. She creates jewelry pieces in a home studio, much of it at a table in her family room where can she overlook her two children playing in the backyard. The enameled jewelry she specializes in is created by meticulously placing fine particles of glass pewter, which she said is the consistency of powdered sugar, and repeatedly firing the pieces at 1,450 degrees in a tabletop kiln she keeps in her kitchen.
Sadly, her art recently received a deep flush of inspiration following the death of her mom. While grieving, Sparks said she found some solace by reworking pieces of her mom’s jewelry, melding elements of her mom’s style and her own. Her mom’s death also motivated her and her dad, age 81, to undertake a “bucket list” vacation together.
They explored Hawaii, enjoying a cruise, visits to a seahorse sanctuary, a zip line ride. The scenery really inspired her, she said, with her artist’s eye especially drawn to the freshwater pearls, south sea golden pearls, blue diamonds, and corals and turquoise colors.
“Just taking that trip with my dad jump-started my passion,” she said. “We even went on a zip line together. Did I mention he’s 81? I loved doing that with him and overall I felt really reinvigorated in my creativity, even though it was a very bittersweet experience.”
Daniella Willett-Rabin
A newer artist to the art fair is Madison painter Daniella Willett-Rabin, who will be participating in her first outdoor art fair this year with a booth at Art Fair Off the Square. Willett-Rabin was born in Madison and experienced an interesting international childhood as the daughter of two violin makers and repair technicians, living with them in Spain and Italy during their careers. She did, she said, learn some violin repair as a “fallback” career and initially worked in the field herself before moving to Charleston and studying fine art at Savannah College of Art and Design. She also spent time studying percussion in Guinea, West Africa and Los Angeles.
Willet-Rabin’s paintings are inspired by travel and a lifelong love for music and dance. Her interest in percussion and a love of rhythm is expressed in the dot patterns in her paintings, and many pieces feature a musician or dancer performing.
“I definitely like to relate visual pattern or rhythm to persuasion rhythm,” she said. “You’re repeating a phrase, basically. I think I’m kind of a failed musician, but I love music, and when I hear music, I see a visual image, and that’s where my inspiration comes from. My goal of getting better as an artist is that the images come out on canvas are the same as what I see in my head from the music.”
Alan Kalker
Madison’s Alan Kalker also has a wide, interesting career that brought him to his new artistic profession. Kalker retired from a career as podiatrist with a goal: Devote more time to woodworking. He took his goal several steps further, by studying woodworking at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship, an experience he said that greatly enhanced his passion for the art and his skills.
Two years ago, he joined Art Fair on the Square as a new artist in the fair’s Emerge block. The experience, he said, prepared him for the high traffic on the main square at the art fair in the following year. He returns to the square this summer, showcasing his fine furniture and also selling smaller household items, including salt-and-pepper shakers and coasters made of exotic woods with a wood inlay.
Larger pieces like his end tables are a favorite to create, Kalker said. This year, he will have a new, glass-covered end table with curved, interlocking parts.
“Joining curved parts to other curved parts is always a fun challenge,” he said. “I find myself gravitating to designing items that have what I hope are simple, clean, elegant lines. When people feel compelled to pet the wood I know I’ve succeeded.”
Philip Salamone
Madison artist Philip Salamone will participate in the Art Fair on the Square for the first time this year. Salamone was born in Madison, graduated from UW-Madison, and studied fine arts in New York before returning to Madison. He now teaches art at UW-Madison and through a community school he started on Atwood Avenue, the Atwood Atelier. His work focuses on a classic, traditional approach to drawing and oil painting, with recent work specializing in portraiture and the human figure. An accomplished professional artist, Salamone said he is excited to participate in the Art Fair on the Square for the first time and bring his work to a bigger audience.
“The weekend of the art fair is always a special time,” he said. “With all of the artists and creatives, as well as all of the new ideas and amazing work, there’s just a vibe in the air of creativity, and skill, and beauty.”