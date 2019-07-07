If you go

Art Fair on the Square

What: The 61st annual art fair features more than 500 local, national and international artists. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 and July 14

Where: Madison’s Capitol Square

Art Fair Off the Square

What: The 40th annual art fair showcases 140 Wisconsin artists and craftspeople.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 14

Where: Located on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and on the Olin Terrace Walkway leading up to the Monona Terrace Convention Center.