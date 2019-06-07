More than 200,000 people will join the Art Fair on the Square this year, marking the 61st year of the annual Madison event on the grounds of the Wisconsin state capitol. The event is a cultural tradition, a celebration of local and national artists, and importantly, it’s also the signature annual fundraiser for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA).
“Art Fair On the Square has been a part of so many peoples lives for decades,” said Erika Monroe-Kane, Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement for MMoCA. “We see artists that have been on the square for many years and families that return. It’s really an important summer tradition for Madison and for Dane County and beyond.”
Inclusion in the fair is competitive.
“We have many, many more artists that would like to participate and aren't selected because it’s a juried fair,” Monroe-Kane said. The artists report the people who attend the art fair are uniquely receptive and eager to see and talk about the art, she said.
Luke Stretar, an Ohio-based painter, has participated in the Art Fair on the Square for the past five years and will be returning as a featured artist again this year.
“I think this show really distinguishes itself from others in the early energy of the patrons on Saturday morning,” Stretar said. “I have other good markets I sell in, but none start out so busy on a Saturday morning than Madison.”
Stretar said the fair provided him with connections he’s maintained well after the weekend ends. The owner of the Heritage Tavern connected with him at the Art Fair, and three of his paintings now hang at the Heritage Tavern.
“I really think the strong sense of community and appreciation for quality art creates a fantastic experience,” he said. “The show directors and volunteers are some of the very best that I’ve experienced, and I do a lot of shows throughout the country.”
There are more than 700 volunteer shifts during the Art Fair on the Square weekend. Volunteers help with set-up, concessions, take-down and often work in groups.
“People love to do it and we love them … we have church groups, sororities, organizations who help,” Monroe-Kane said. “It’s part of the fabric of Madison.”
The event, which started in 1959, pre-dates the Dane County Farmers' Market, which debuted in 1972. The very first event, held by the then Madison Arts Center, was a sidewalk sale featuring about 50 artists outside Brookwood Shopping Center on Midvale Boulevard. In 1964, the Art Fair was moved to the grounds of the Capitol Square for the first time, and the tradition was born.
The neighboring Art Fair Off the Square, another Madison cultural event, began about 20 years later. Now in its 40th year, the event is on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and on the Olin Terrace walkway leading to the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Art Fair Off the Square features 140 artists this year and is also a juried fair, run by the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, Inc.
The event’s 2019 Featured Artist is Kelli Greentree, who specializes in oil and acrylic paintings.
This year’s Art Fair on the Square includes 500 artists, including all of the 2018 Best in Show winners: ceramics artist Michael Imes, digital artist Ed Myers, fiber/leather artist Samuel Yao, furniture artist Ron Dekok, glass artist William Ortman, painter Luke Stretar, photographer John Scanlan, wood artist Matthew Hatala, sculptor Thomas Wargin, mixed media artist Nestor Yulfo, printmaking, drawing and graphics artist Robin Lauersdorf.
The event is a signature fundraiser for MMoCA, raising funds through sponsorships, booth fees and concession sales. Proceeds fund the free museum, educational programs, Art Cart, Gallery Nights, and many other programs.
“I tell people, there’s many ways people can spend their summer. This one has an impact on the community,” Monroe-Kane said. “It’s a direct correlation between coming to art fair and programs like Art Cart, or gallery night, or our free exhibitions. That’s what the Art Fair on the Square makes possible.”