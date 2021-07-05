Art Fair Off the Square 'featured artists' appreciate the honor

Jon Walton of Middleton was named “featured artist” for the 2020 Art Fair Off the Square — just before the event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was relieved when officials from the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, or WAAC, assured him that he would retain the title for the show's return in 2021.

It’s an honor appreciated by other recent featured artists, as well. Haitian-born painter Gregory Frederic said he was “shocked” when he was named featured artist in 2018.

“This experience was unforgettable,” said Frederic, who lives in Green Bay. His colorful paintings were turned into artwork for T-shirts and postcards promoting that year's Art Fair Off the Square

“Since then, my artwork has been well received in Madison,” said Frederic, also a 2019 blue-ribbon winner for painting. He’ll be bringing new original paintings and prints to Art Fair Off the Square next weekend, he said.