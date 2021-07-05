 Skip to main content
Art Fair Off the Square 'featured artists' appreciate the honor
Art Fair Off the Square 'featured artists' appreciate the honor

Jon Walton of Middleton was named “featured artist” for the 2020 Art Fair Off the Square — just before the event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was relieved when officials from the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, or WAAC, assured him that he would retain the title for the show's return in 2021.

Photo of artist Gregory Frederic

Frederic

It’s an honor appreciated by other recent featured artists, as well. Haitian-born painter Gregory Frederic said he was “shocked” when he was named featured artist in 2018.

“This experience was unforgettable,” said Frederic, who lives in Green Bay. His colorful paintings were turned into artwork for T-shirts and postcards promoting that year's Art Fair Off the Square

Painting by Gregory Frederic

Painter Gregory Frederic, who was named featured artist for the 2018 Art Fair Off the Square, will be bringing many new works like this one to this year's event in Downtown Madison scheduled for July 10-11. 

“Since then, my artwork has been well received in Madison,” said Frederic, also a 2019 blue-ribbon winner for painting. He’ll be bringing new original paintings and prints to Art Fair Off the Square next weekend, he said.

For South Milwaukee painter Kelli Greentree, “the experience of being the featured artist of 2019 was kind of unreal,” she said.

Artist Kelli Greentree

Greentree

“It was what I would imagine it would be like to be famous. People saw my art on the promotional materials ahead of time, and then when they got to the fair they were really excited to meet me in person.”

"July in the Boundary Waters" painting by Kelli Greentree

"July in the Boundary Waters" is among many works by Kelli Greentree of South Milwaukee. Greentree, who was named featured artist of the 2019 Art Fair Off the Square, will be bringing many new paintings to the 2021 show running July 10-11 in Downtown Madison. 

The isolation of 2020 “gave me an extraordinary amount of time to work in the studio creating new work,” Greentree said. At this year’s Art Fair Off the Square “I'll be showcasing many new oil paintings and some small acrylic paintings, as well as offering a variety of images of them on my art cards for those on a small budget or who have limited wall space,” she said.

