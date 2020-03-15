Art coffin maker feels moved by Madison

The art he began creating as a boy was shown off at funerals, then buried. In recent years, Ghanaian coffin artist Eric Adjetey Anang has taken the family business to new heights above ground.
Anang, who has called Madison home for the past four years, creates artistic coffins, which are being exhibited and sold across the country and around the world.
He grew up in his grandfather’s workshop helping make coffins, but said he didn’t realize until he was 14 how prized the coffins were becoming.
“I knew private collectors were buying them, but of course when they go out of the country, nobody knows the whereabouts and nobody talks about that,” Anang said. “We were already used to that because when they are used for burials, they just bury them under the ground and they are gone.”
As he got older, he realized that when the coffins became art pieces, they stayed where people could see them.
His favorite designs include a seahorse for an aquarium owner in Florida, a vodka bottle he made as social commentary for the owner of a crematorium in Siberia, and a Leinenkugel’s bottle for a Delaware man who loves that beer brand.
An eagle coffin he created in 2015 is in the permanent collection of the Chazen Museum of Art on the UW-Madison campus. A drum he made of ash wood was part of the 2019 Overture Center exhibit “Phoenix from the Ashes,” in which most of the 14 artists who were part of the show made works from ash trees taken down in the city’s fight against the emerald ash borer.
Anang normally works with pine and found ash a lot harder to work with. The drum is part of a yearlong exhibit at the Madison Municipal Building celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and UW-Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.
Family business
Seth Kane Kwei, Anang’s grandfather, founded the Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop in Teshie, Ghana, a suburb of Accra, in the 1950s. He died in 1992, when Anang was 7. The studio became known for its design coffins, also known as “fantasy coffins,” which became a symbol of African artistry.
Anang runs the business with his father, Cedi Anang. The elder Anang often has five or six of his other sons working with him at the shop along with a number of apprentices.
At 34, Anang doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about his own mortality, yet he said he’d like to be buried in a coffin that looks like his most important tool, his hand plane. It shaves the excess wood off the coffins, and gives them a rounded shape. He got it in Ghana, and it’s the one tool he always takes with him when he travels.
Anang has had the same hand plane for 15 years and has never changed its blade. He used the same tool in 2015 when he first came to Madison to do an art residency at UW-Madison. He had previously done residencies in Portland, Oregon (2011) and Philadelphia (2014).
He fell in love with Madison and stayed, but he goes back to Ghana two or three times a year to work.
A place to work
In November, he became the first artist-in-residence at Thurber Park, off Fair Oaks Avenue just north of Milwaukee Street, in the town of Blooming Grove.
His well-heated studio is in a restored Trachte building — a Quonset hut-like structure — and Anang is grateful to have been chosen from among 20 artists for the position.
The residency, which continues through March 2021, was made possible by the Madison Arts Commission and the Bubbler at Madison Public Library.
The Bubbler is a hub connecting artists and the community through free exhibits and events. Trent Miller, who runs the program, said he was pleased that the arts commission selected Anang, not just because he does interesting work but because of his family’s coffin-making legacy.
Miller said Anang has worked with the Bubbler before, and does well with groups. That will be important in warmer weather, when the library plans to host public events with Anang at Thurber Park, where the studio sits. As part of the residency, Anang is also expected to contribute a public art piece.
So far, the focus has been on getting Anang set up in the new space, which Miller said was Blooming Grove’s original town hall. “You feel like you have this sweet little gem of a space, and it kind of surprises you when you go in,” Miller said.
Anang said the residency gives him a badly needed work space. He’d been working in his basement or out of his garage, which he said is hard in winter because of the cold.
The Thurber Park studio is filled with a series of smaller-scale projects Anang is working on. They’re not coffins, but vessels to store urns. He’s been concentrating on pangolins, scaly anteaters that Anang said “are kind of disappearing in Ghana” because their meat is considered a delicacy in China and their scales are believed to have medicinal properties.
He plans to fill his van with the urn-holders and drive to New Mexico in July for the Santa Fe Art Fair. He’ll also take a coffin designed to look like a chili pepper, and some smaller works, such as jewelry boxes.
Stretching the ‘cultural comfort zone’
“Eric is a world-renowned artist and we are lucky he is our first Thurber Park artist-in-residence,” said Karin Wolf, the city’s arts program administrator. “He establishes a high bar for the residency as a master craftsman with a unique artistic vision.”
Wolf said whether someone calls Anang’s art “fantasy coffins” or “hollow sculptures” his works can be interpreted “as three-dimensional memorials.”
“Anything associated with death stretches our western cultural comfort zone, which generally encourages us to fear and avoid the subject of mortality,” Wolf said. “Eric’s work expands our notions of beauty and invites us to evolve. That is what great art does.”
Anang recently had an exhibit in Little Rock, Arkansas, and some of his coffins are in Columbia, Missouri. Once they’re back, he’ll store them in the basement of the home he shares with his wife and 4-year-old son.
How long it takes Anang to build a coffin depends on its shape. But a typical one might take three days to build, with Anang working nine hours a day. The painting usually takes another three days.
In Ghana, it can take two weeks to a month to build one because there Anang also works with three to five apprentices whom he’s teaching. Apprenticeships last two to five years.
Full-size coffins sell for $7,000 to $10,000 in the U.S. In Ghana, people can’t afford them. “I still want make coffins for Ghana when I go back. But there’s been a lot of change in my style, and I don’t think people are ready to pay that amount,” Anang said.
When he returns, he helps his dad and brothers, and often brings students. He left for Ghana last week and brought a student from Finland who will be there for a month.
In Madison, Anang works by himself and said he much prefers the Thurber Park studio to his basement or garage.
“I had to struggle to get to this stage,” Anang said about his work. “And I’m still struggling. Having this studio is a great, huge part of my life because I’ve seriously wanted to keep working on my art pieces, and if I don’t have the space to work, I don’t feel moved.”