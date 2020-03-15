Art coffin maker feels moved by Madison

The art he began creating as a boy was shown off at funerals, then buried. In recent years, Ghanaian coffin artist Eric Adjetey Anang has taken the family business to new heights above ground.

Anang, who has called Madison home for the past four years, creates artistic coffins, which are being exhibited and sold across the country and around the world.

He grew up in his grandfather’s workshop helping make coffins, but said he didn’t realize until he was 14 how prized the coffins were becoming.

“I knew private collectors were buying them, but of course when they go out of the country, nobody knows the whereabouts and nobody talks about that,” Anang said. “We were already used to that because when they are used for burials, they just bury them under the ground and they are gone.”

As he got older, he realized that when the coffins became art pieces, they stayed where people could see them.

His favorite designs include a seahorse for an aquarium owner in Florida, a vodka bottle he made as social commentary for the owner of a crematorium in Siberia, and a Leinenkugel’s bottle for a Delaware man who loves that beer brand.