Area artists take a new look at America's First Ladies

When Sandra Klingbeil Adkins heard that she was to paint a portrait of Harriet Lane — first lady of the United States in the era of President James Buchanan — she wasn’t quite sure where to start.
The artist didn’t know much about Lane, a niece of the only U.S. president who was a lifelong bachelor. But Klingbeil Adkins soon learned that the young woman had been a star at the White House, impressing society, suitors and even the Queen of England. She had pushed social justice issues, became an important arts philanthropist and was key in founding a children’s medical facility at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
“I was just fascinated with her story,” Klingbeil Adkins said of the woman who at the time was called America’s “Democratic Queen.” “She had a really strong presence, even though she was very young.”
Revelations like these abound in “46 Artists for America’s First Ladies,” an exhibit of works by local women artists on display through March 11 at Madison’s Central Library.
The show is well worth the trek to the library’s third-floor Diane Endres Ballweg Gallery, where the artworks are complemented with shelves of books about first ladies from the library’s collection. The exhibition can also be viewed online at artlitlab.org/firstladies.
The pieces were created by a diverse range of women of all ages, from high schoolers to long-established artists. Each was randomly assigned a first lady to portray in a 12-inch-by-12-inch format, using any medium.
The result is both history lesson and artistic adventure. Artists used collage, painting, embroidery, poetry, sculpture, book arts, wood, printmaking, glass and more to create their first lady portraits, some realist portraiture, some far more abstract. But each conveys enough mystery to prompt a gallery visitor to pull out a phone and start Googling first lady facts.
From presidents to first ladies
“46 Artists for America’s First Ladies” grew out of a collaboration between Forward Theater Company and the Arts + Literature Laboratory, or ALL.
Forward had come up with the idea of a similar art exhibition focused on the nation’s presidents when it staged the play “44 Plays for 44 Presidents” in 2012. That exhibition, coordinated with the help of David Wells, now gallery director at Edgewood College, was “inspiring and fun — and for our audiences it was just such a great experience,” said Forward artistic director Jen Uphoff Gray.
As Forward produced “46 Plays for America’s First Ladies” in 2021, ALL signed on to help create a call for women artists. Funds from Dane Arts and the Madison Community Foundation helped provide each artist with a small stipend, Gray said.
Klingbeil Adkins and her daughter Emma Klingbeil-LaPine were one of two mother-daughter pairs selected to create works for the show.
Klingbeil-LaPine painted a portrait of Dolley Madison — one that portrayed her as an individual, she said, rather than just the woman who went down in history as saving Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington when the British attacked the nation’s capital in 1814.
“It’s really amazing how these first ladies did so much,” Klingbeil-LaPine said. “Historically they played a very large role, without being acknowledged for that.”
Klingbeil Adkins also spent a lot of time researching Harriet Lane, she said. Because of the first lady’s dedication to the arts and her moving story — orphaned young, she would also lose her husband, her two sons and the beloved uncle who raised her — “I fell in love with her,” Klingbeil Adkins said.
So the artist created a radiant portrait of Lane in the style she commonly uses in much larger original paintings.
“I just wanted (her portrait) to be beautiful — to convey how beautiful she was inside and out,” Klingbeil Adkins said.
A painter and a poet
Madison artist Molly Krolczyk was assigned Margaret Taylor, wife of the 12th president, Zachary Taylor. But through her research, Krolczyk found that the “quiet and prayerful” Margaret ceded her first lady duties to her daughter, Betty Taylor.
So Krolczyk considered what the president’s wife would want from a portrait and decided that she probably would have preferred an image of Betty instead. The artist's bold painting of the young woman includes a flower in Betty’s hair.
Krolcyzk’s own daughter, Anna Mueller, also took part in “46 Artists for America’s First Ladies.” Mueller, a poet who was in 11th grade when she applied for the show, created a poem about Jill Biden after reading the first lady’s memoir and watching the inauguration of Biden’s husband.
That moment of historic transition made its way into Mueller’s poem:
“… The perpetual pain of one presidency
“Ended
“And I was 17
“And I was looking at her face
“With the huge bible in both hands and I felt
“My cynicism
“My disgust in our division
“Lift slightly …”
Madison artist Sharon Bjyrd also was assigned a highly visible modern first lady — Michelle Obama. The self-taught painter used collage and acrylics to create a resolute portrait of Obama framed by newsprint headlines with the phrases “blazed trail,” “powered by light” and “doing.”
Bjyrd, who grew up in the same South Side Chicago neighborhood as Obama, formerly worked in social services and Madison’s nonprofit world. She turned to painting after lupus and sickle cell disease caused mobility issues, and found art to be “a totally mindful activity” that took her thoughts away from pain and other challenges, she said.
Her first attempt was copying a portrait of the singer Grace Jones from a book cover, and soon Bjyrd’s painting career took off. She was selected for the “emerging artists” section of the 2019 Art Fair on the Square, contributed a mural to the Black Lives Matter mural project Downtown in 2020, and is now part of the Bridge Work Madison emerging artist program at ALL, where she will have a solo show in November.
Bjyrd calls her portrait of Obama an “homage” to a woman “who wasn't afraid to dream the impossible dream and had the strength, vision and fortitude to be a changemaker.”
Krolcyzk, Bjyrd's fellow “46 Artists” painter, found inspiration even in the sense of togetherness that the project created — despite the isolation imposed by COVID-19. During a 46-person Zoom call early in the pandemic during which ALL co-director Jolynne Roorda picked names of the artists out of a hat and paired them with names of first ladies, “it was really neat,” Krolczyk said, “to be part of a community telling the stories of women in history.”
“Painting is my passion and I have this daughter who is so passionate about women’s history — how could I not participate in this?” she said. “It was a really great opportunity to be part of this storytelling of history.”
