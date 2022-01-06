 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area artists take a new look at America's First Ladies
0 Comments
alert top story
EXHIBIT | MADISON'S CENTRAL LIBRARY

Area artists take a new look at America's First Ladies

  • 0
Photo of Dolley Madison portrait

A portrait of Dolley Madison by Emma Klingbeil-LaPine, part of the "46 Artists for America's First Ladies" exhibit at Central Library through March 11. 

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

When Sandra Klingbeil Adkins heard that she was to paint a portrait of Harriet Lane — first lady of the United States in the era of President James Buchanan — she wasn’t quite sure where to start.

Sandra Klingbeil Adkins in gallery for "46 Artists for America's First Ladies"

Sandra Klingbeil Adkins and nearly four dozen other area women artists created works for “46 Artists for America's First Ladies," an exhibit in the Diane Endres Ballweg Gallery at Central Library through March 11.

The artist didn’t know much about Lane, a niece of the only U.S. president who was a lifelong bachelor. But Klingbeil Adkins soon learned that the young woman had been a star at the White House, impressing society, suitors and even the Queen of England. She had pushed social justice issues, became an important arts philanthropist and was key in founding a children’s medical facility at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Sandra Klingbeil Adkins' portrait of Harriet Lane

Sandra Klingbeil Adkins painted this portrait of First Lady Harriet Lane for "46 Artists for America's First Ladies."

“I was just fascinated with her story,” Klingbeil Adkins said of the woman who at the time was called America’s “Democratic Queen.” “She had a really strong presence, even though she was very young.”

Revelations like these abound in “46 Artists for America’s First Ladies,” an exhibit of works by local women artists on display through March 11 at Madison’s Central Library.

The show is well worth the trek to the library’s third-floor Diane Endres Ballweg Gallery, where the artworks are complemented with shelves of books about first ladies from the library’s collection. The exhibition can also be viewed online at artlitlab.org/firstladies.

Carlee Latimer in the gallery taking picture

Bubbler program assistant Carlee Latimer photographs artwork from the “46 Artists for American's First Ladies" exhibit at Central Library. Latimer is also a featured artist in the exhibit, with a piece imagining Lady Bird Johnson's online dating profile. 

The pieces were created by a diverse range of women of all ages, from high schoolers to long-established artists. Each was randomly assigned a first lady to portray in a 12-inch-by-12-inch format, using any medium.

Paintings in "46 Artists for America's First Ladies" exhibit

Sandra Klingbeil's portrait of Harriet Lane, second from right, hangs in the “46 First Ladies" exhibit.

The result is both history lesson and artistic adventure. Artists used collage, painting, embroidery, poetry, sculpture, book arts, wood, printmaking, glass and more to create their first lady portraits, some realist portraiture, some far more abstract. But each conveys enough mystery to prompt a gallery visitor to pull out a phone and start Googling first lady facts.

From presidents to first ladies

“46 Artists for America’s First Ladies” grew out of a collaboration between Forward Theater Company and the Arts + Literature Laboratory, or ALL.

Forward had come up with the idea of a similar art exhibition focused on the nation’s presidents when it staged the play “44 Plays for 44 Presidents” in 2012. That exhibition, coordinated with the help of David Wells, now gallery director at Edgewood College, was “inspiring and fun — and for our audiences it was just such a great experience,” said Forward artistic director Jen Uphoff Gray.

As Forward produced “46 Plays for America’s First Ladies” in 2021, ALL signed on to help create a call for women artists. Funds from Dane Arts and the Madison Community Foundation helped provide each artist with a small stipend, Gray said.

Closeup of Sandra Klingbeil Adkins

Painter Sandra Klingbeil Adkins researched First Lady Harriet Lane, the niece of U.S. President James Buchanan, and created a radiant portrait showing her as a woman who was "beautiful inside and out." 

Klingbeil Adkins and her daughter Emma Klingbeil-LaPine were one of two mother-daughter pairs selected to create works for the show.

Klingbeil-LaPine painted a portrait of Dolley Madison — one that portrayed her as an individual, she said, rather than just the woman who went down in history as saving Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington when the British attacked the nation’s capital in 1814.

Emma Klingbeil-LaPine's portrait of Dolley Madison

Emma Klingbeil-LaPine created this portrait of Dolley Madison for "46 Artists for America's First Ladies." 

“It’s really amazing how these first ladies did so much,” Klingbeil-LaPine said. “Historically they played a very large role, without being acknowledged for that.”

Klingbeil Adkins also spent a lot of time researching Harriet Lane, she said. Because of the first lady’s dedication to the arts and her moving story —  orphaned young, she would also lose her husband, her two sons and the beloved uncle who raised her — “I fell in love with her,” Klingbeil Adkins said.

So the artist created a radiant portrait of Lane in the style she commonly uses in much larger original paintings.

“I just wanted (her portrait) to be beautiful — to convey how beautiful she was inside and out,” Klingbeil Adkins said.

A painter and a poet

Madison artist Molly Krolczyk was assigned Margaret Taylor, wife of the 12th president, Zachary Taylor. But through her research, Krolczyk found that the “quiet and prayerful” Margaret ceded her first lady duties to her daughter, Betty Taylor.

Painter Molly Krolczyk and poet Anna Mueller

Painter Molly Krolczyk, right, and her daughter Anna Mueller, a senior at West High School, both created works for "46 Artists for America's First Ladies."  

So Krolczyk considered what the president’s wife would want from a portrait and decided that she probably would have preferred an image of Betty instead. The artist's bold painting of the young woman includes a flower in Betty’s hair.

Molly Krolczyk's portrait of Margaret Taylor's daughter

Molly Krolczyk created this portrait of Margaret Taylor's daughter for "46 Artists for America's First Ladies." 

Krolcyzk’s own daughter, Anna Mueller, also took part in “46 Artists for America’s First Ladies.” Mueller, a poet who was in 11th grade when she applied for the show, created a poem about Jill Biden after reading the first lady’s memoir and watching the inauguration of Biden’s husband.

"Girl Writing" by Molly Krolczyk, inspired by her daughter's poem

Molly Krolczyk created this painting, "Girl Writing," as she watched her daughter Anna Mueller work at home during the pandemic. Mueller composed a poem about First Lady Jill Biden for "46 Artists for America's First Ladies." 

That moment of historic transition made its way into Mueller’s poem:

“… The perpetual pain of one presidency

“Ended

“And I was 17

“And I was looking at her face

“With the huge bible in both hands and I felt

“My cynicism

“My disgust in our division

“Lift slightly …”

Madison artist Sharon Bjyrd also was assigned a highly visible modern first lady — Michelle Obama. The self-taught painter used collage and acrylics to create a resolute portrait of Obama framed by newsprint headlines with the phrases “blazed trail,” “powered by light” and “doing.”

Bjyrd, who grew up in the same South Side Chicago neighborhood as Obama, formerly worked in social services and Madison’s nonprofit world. She turned to painting after lupus and sickle cell disease caused mobility issues, and found art to be “a totally mindful activity” that took her thoughts away from pain and other challenges, she said.

Painter Sharon Bjyrd

Self-taught Madison painter Sharon Bjyrd is one of the artists featured in "46 Artists for America's First Ladies."

Her first attempt was copying a portrait of the singer Grace Jones from a book cover, and soon Bjyrd’s painting career took off. She was selected for the “emerging artists” section of the 2019 Art Fair on the Square, contributed a mural to the Black Lives Matter mural project Downtown in 2020, and is now part of the Bridge Work Madison emerging artist program at ALL, where she will have a solo show in November.

Michelle Obama's portrait by Sharon Bjyrd

Madison painter Sharon Bjyrd created this portrait of Michelle Obama for "46 Artists for America's First Ladies." 

Bjyrd calls her portrait of Obama an “homage” to a woman “who wasn't afraid to dream the impossible dream and had the strength, vision and fortitude to be a changemaker.”

Krolcyzk, Bjyrd's fellow “46 Artists” painter, found inspiration even in the sense of togetherness that the project created — despite the isolation imposed by COVID-19. During a 46-person Zoom call early in the pandemic during which ALL co-director Jolynne Roorda picked names of the artists out of a hat and paired them with names of first ladies, “it was really neat,” Krolczyk said, “to be part of a community telling the stories of women in history.”

“Painting is my passion and I have this daughter who is so passionate about women’s history — how could I not participate in this?” she said. “It was a really great opportunity to be part of this storytelling of history.”

Features writer Gayle Worland picks her top stories of 2021

As an arts and lifestyles reporter, I get to meet wonderfully creative -- and adventurous -- people and to tell their stories.  

The Bubblemobile returns

The Bubblemobile returns

Jim Wildeman's amazing Bubblemobile is a perennial hit at the Willy Street Parade. We took a look under the hood. 

If you go

What: “46 Artists for America’s First Ladies”

Where: Diane Endres Ballweg Gallery, third floor, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

When: Jan. 8-March 11. Open during regular library hours, currently 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Jan. 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Admission: Free.

Artist reception: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21. The event will begin with a poetry reading by writers who participated in the project.

Online: Artwork and artist statements can also be viewed in an online exhibition at artlitlab.org/firstladies.

The artists and first ladies

  • Rita Mae Reese (Martha Washington)
  • Katherine Steichen Rosing (Abigail Adams)
  • Julie Franki (Martha Jefferson)
  • Emma LaPine (Dolley Madison)
  • Samantha Hirsch Link (Elizabeth Monroe)
  • Leigh Szuch (Louisa Adams)
  • Rita Yanny (Rachel Jackson)
  • Pat Kroth (Hannah Van Buren)
  • Issis Macias (Anna Harrison)
  • Helen Rogers (Letitia and Julia Tyler)
  • Angelica Contreras (Sarah Polk)
  • Molly Krolczyk (Margaret Taylor)
  • Lesly Winslow-Stanley (Abigail Fillmore)
  • Tona Williams (Jane Pierce)
  • Sandra Klingbeil Adkins (Harriet Lane)
  • Phyllis Wax (Mary Lincoln)
  • Mauree Childress (Eliza Johnson)
  • Andrea (Drea) McAlister (Julia Dent Grant)
  • Virginia Rose (Lucy Hayes)
  • Jaroslava Jarka Sobiskova (Lucretia Garfield)
  • Katrin Talbot (Ellen Arthur)
  • Briana Richardson (Frances Cleveland)
  • Sasha Debevec-McKenney (Caroline Harrison)
  • Jennifer Morales (Frances Cleveland)
  • Holly Anne Burns (Ida McKinley)
  • Faye Willems (Edith Roosevelt)
  • Margaret Rozga (Helen Herron Taft)
  • Virginia Huber (Ellen Wilson)
  • Sara Meredith (Florence Harding)
  • Rosy Petri (Grace Coolidge)
  • Rachel Werner (Lou Henry Hoover)
  • Jennifer Braga (Eleanor Roosevelt)
  • Stephanie Trenchard (Bess Truman)
  • Melissa Dorn (Mamie Eisenhower)
  • Maggie Sasso (Jacqueline Kennedy)
  • Carlee Latimer (Lady Bird Johnson)
  • Kassandra Palmer (Pat Nixon)
  • Araceli Esparza (Betty Ford)
  • Kathryn H Lederhause (Rosalynn Carter)
  • Christy Grace (Nancy Reagan)
  • Nora-Kathleen Berryhill (Barbara Bush)
  • Wendy Vardaman (Hillary Rodham Clinton)
  • Steph Hagens (Laura Bush)
  • Sharon L Bjyrd (Michelle Obama)
  • Kel Mur (Melania Trump)
  • Anna Mueller (Jill Biden)
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle to receive only a tiny payout from tabloid court case

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Andean condors fly back into the wild in Chile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics