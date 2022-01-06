Area artists take a new look at America's First Ladies

When Sandra Klingbeil Adkins heard that she was to paint a portrait of Harriet Lane — first lady of the United States in the era of President James Buchanan — she wasn’t quite sure where to start.

The artist didn’t know much about Lane, a niece of the only U.S. president who was a lifelong bachelor. But Klingbeil Adkins soon learned that the young woman had been a star at the White House, impressing society, suitors and even the Queen of England. She had pushed social justice issues, became an important arts philanthropist and was key in founding a children’s medical facility at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

“I was just fascinated with her story,” Klingbeil Adkins said of the woman who at the time was called America’s “Democratic Queen.” “She had a really strong presence, even though she was very young.”

Revelations like these abound in “46 Artists for America’s First Ladies,” an exhibit of works by local women artists on display through March 11 at Madison’s Central Library.