APT's Winter Words 2021 brings kings and soldiers, fantasies and dreams

Like in children's story, here there’s a Never Never Land-style magical wood and an opportunity for reinvention. Who among us hasn’t wondered what life would be like if we’d made different choices?

“Dear Brutus” is set for March 8. On March 22, Pereyra directs “Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Written in 2006, it’s the first play in a trilogy called the Elliot cycle and was nominated for a Pulitzer. (Hudes won for the second play, “Water by the Spoonful.” She also wrote the book for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights.”)

Inspired by family interviews and structured like a Bach fugue, “Elliot” is about the legacy of war in a Puerto Rican family. Elliot, 19, enlists in the Marine Corps, becoming a soldier like his father and his grandfather. Elliot’s experiences in Iraq change him, causing him to question silences he’d taken for granted.