APT's one-man 'Wonderful Life' is a comic Christmas gift

“That’s just bull. They’re both super good at it and they both know it,” Burger says.

William Brown directs the production with a characteristic sense of playfulness. Andrew Hansen, who plays piano on the score and wrote original music for the show, contributes sound design. Howling winds cast George into a cemetery (a la Scrooge, during his Christmas Future epiphany). “Buffalo Gals” pulls us right back into the parallel world of Capra’s original.

APT’s production team, including stage manager Jacqueline Singleton and lighting designer Steve Hinger, clearly had fun with this little show. As the angels discuss George’s fate, Burger blinks flashlights above his head and tilts the camera upwards.

“These are the special effects,” he deadpans.

Does a person have to have seen “It’s A Wonderful Life” to enjoy “This Wonderful Life?” Yes. You will not appreciate Burger’s Jimmy Stewart impression otherwise.

Do you have to like the Capra film to like this version? Surprisingly, no. Perhaps it’s heresy, but I liked “Wonderful Life” better this way, translated through Burger’s infectious enthusiasm. Like the best comedians, Burger can downshift seamlessly from comic to serious.