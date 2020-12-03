APT's one-man 'Wonderful Life' is a comic Christmas gift

Merry Christmas, Bedford Falls! George Bailey is back in a new one-man show from American Players Theatre, gift wrapped at Broadway on Demand and adapted for the very small screen.
“This Wonderful Life,” available to stream through Dec. 29, is a retelling of, homage to and wry commentary on Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 film. Like the movie, it’s often poignant and relatable, with character types we recognize (the shy ingénue, the loudmouth buddy, the drunken uncle).
Unlike the film, playwright Steve Murray has adapted the story and all its characters for a single actor. Here that actor is Nate Burger, an APT core company member who combines the energy of a chaos Muppet with a storyteller’s gift for imagery and nuance.
Burger opens the show with a breathless recap of “It’s A Wonderful Life” in a single minute, complete with voices, like Olaf in “Frozen II” telling the entire story of “Frozen.”
That hints at another way the production diverges from the film. This “Wonderful Life” is funny.
When the story presents an Olympic size pool to plunge into, Burger dives offscreen. When Sam Wainwright calls on the phone, it’s Burger’s voice on the other end. Where the movie hit a pause on George measuring a round-the-world suitcase with his arms outstretched, Burger strikes a pose and cracks a joke. “Did you think my screen froze? Heh.”
The movie has a couple of lighter moments — Mary hiding naked in a bush comes to mind. But while George’s despair and frustrated dreams suffuse the film, Burger can step in and out of character, commenting on the action.
“A run on a bank, for you kids, is … well, it has something to with the Great Depression, your parents will explain it to your later,” he says. Later: “Man, notice how much this story is about money? Discuss.”
When the Charleston contest begins at the school dance and Mary and George insist they can’t do it, Burger’s narrator can’t help himself.
“That’s just bull. They’re both super good at it and they both know it,” Burger says.
William Brown directs the production with a characteristic sense of playfulness. Andrew Hansen, who plays piano on the score and wrote original music for the show, contributes sound design. Howling winds cast George into a cemetery (a la Scrooge, during his Christmas Future epiphany). “Buffalo Gals” pulls us right back into the parallel world of Capra’s original.
APT’s production team, including stage manager Jacqueline Singleton and lighting designer Steve Hinger, clearly had fun with this little show. As the angels discuss George’s fate, Burger blinks flashlights above his head and tilts the camera upwards.
“These are the special effects,” he deadpans.
Does a person have to have seen “It’s A Wonderful Life” to enjoy “This Wonderful Life?” Yes. You will not appreciate Burger’s Jimmy Stewart impression otherwise.
Do you have to like the Capra film to like this version? Surprisingly, no. Perhaps it’s heresy, but I liked “Wonderful Life” better this way, translated through Burger’s infectious enthusiasm. Like the best comedians, Burger can downshift seamlessly from comic to serious.
That, plus a cut of the run time nearly in half to 75 minutes, is just what the story needed.
This Christmas, we can’t leave our houses to gather in the theater. George Bailey never gets out of his tiny hometown, but he learns to love it anyway. Another lesson from Bedford Falls.
