After a controversial casting decision made news in June, American Players Theatre has stood by the choice to cast a white actor as a mixed race character in a play by Athol Fugard.
Fellow artists and theater practitioners have questioned that choice, but APT artistic director Brenda DeVita said the the company is open to criticism and conversation. Later this month, the theater will host a discussion about the play “Blood Knot” featuring theater artists, scholars and writers from around the country.
On Sunday, Aug. 12, APT will host a “pay what you like” performance of “Blood Knot,” followed by the panel at 12:00 p.m at the Touchstone Theater in Spring Green.
Panelists include Tony-nominated actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, Atlanta-based theater critic Kelundra Smith, theater scholar Khalid Yaya Long and arts engagement expert Donna Walker-Kuhne.
Jerald Raymond Pierce, a Chicago-area writer and theater professional, wrote a piece for American Theatre magazine about the issue and will moderate the panel.
Pierce said he hopes attendees will be willing to “have that conversation with that other side so we can work toward a better theater of tomorrow.”
APT, a classical theater company in Spring Green, provoked controversy with its decision to cast Jim DeVita in the role of a mixed race character in the Athol Fugard play “Blood Knot,” led by Chicago director Ron OJ Parson. The play, set in 1961 apartheid-era South Africa, runs through the end of September.
DeVita, who is white, plays the role of Morris. Gavin Lawrence, who is black, plays the role of Zachariah. The characters are half-brothers who share a black mother, and the Morris character can “pass” as white.
In June, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel review criticized the decision, calling it a “distraction.” A subsequent petition on Change.org by white theater leaders called out the play.
Madison actor and director Dana Pellebon also objected to the decision, and said that “colorism is a huge issue in the black community and to play out that issue with a white man ... is a slap in the face to the many African American actors who need to tell their own stories.”
APT defended the choice in a statement, saying the casting emphasizes the play’s larger message about race relations and holds white audience members accountable.
“Casting a white actor in the role of Morris means that when racial tensions inevitably explode into violence late in the play, there’s no escape hatch that might allow a white audience to distance themselves from that violence and from those choices,” the statement said.
Lawrence echoed that sentiment in his own statement.
"I have no interest in doing a play that explores race, a concept and construct created by privileged white men, in which an audience that has traditionally benefited from that exact privilege is let off the hook by feeling that this story is not about them," he said.
Before presenting the play, APT reached out to playwright Fugard, who supported the casting in the light of the play's allegorical style but said it could also succeed with a light-skinned black actor. Fugard, who is white, originally played the role of Morris himself and cast the role with a white actor when he directed it in 2012.
These defenses didn’t go far enough for some critics.
“There are plenty of examples of author’s intent that might have seemed appropriate at the time. To me, the context has changed,” said Michael Barker, managing director of Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut and the organizer of the Change.org petition.
Brenda DeVita hopes the Aug. 12 panel will “continue the conversation around this complex and powerful play,” according to a press release.
Pierce said he hoped his original piece would “start the conversation,” and with this panel, he wants to dig deeper, saying he is “more than willing to prod a little bit to make sure both sides are being heard.”
Many times, he said, controversial casting decisions have not been called out for discussion.
“We need to talk about a lot of things that have gone kind of unspoken for a long time,” he said.
Brenda DeVita said the pay-what-you-like initiative was meant to “break down” barriers, including cost, that would prevent people from experiencing the play.
Tickets can be purchased online for $30. "Pay what you like" tickets, which can be free, can be purchased only over the phone by calling 608-588-2361.