APT reading of Shaw's 'Arms and the Man' feels fresh

Filmed a couple months into pandemic shutdowns, this “Arms and the Man” breathes new context into some of Shaw’s lines.

“All this washing can’t be good for the health. It’s not natural,” says James Ridge as the father. “I don’t believe in going too far with these modern customs.”

In a post-show chat, actors reflected on the differences between these readings and being outside. Ridge recalled playing the mercenary soldier the last time around (“it was a lot of lantern acting.”)

“We are missing the cicadas this year,” said David Daniel, who played a Russian officer in the reading.

Brown appreciated that, with a focused video platform like Zoom, there were no whippoorwills, ominous thunderclouds or coughing patrons to distract from the story. On the other hand, sometimes the format itself could draw focus, if someone’s camera shook or the microphone sounded garbled. At this reading, a technical glitch — Ridge’s internet dropped mid-play — felt like the online equivalent of a rain hold. Everyone rolled with it.

“There’s no legacy of APT Zoom productions,” Brown said. “We’re making this up. I don’t want to do this a lot, but it’s been an interesting thing to do.”

