'Apple pie and country pearls': Forward Theater spotlights America's first ladies

Even when the tone is somber, “46 Plays” moves with lightness. Director Jen Uphoff Gray’s cast appears visibly thrilled to be on a stage. Simmonds is a fantastic singer; González could do stand-up comedy for real. Everyone is a chameleon.

Matt Daniels, the sole holdover from the 2012 cast of “44 Plays,” strums a guitar, dances the Charleston and embodies the brisk efficiency of Edith Roosevelt as she crisply redecorates the White House. Edelman, as her niece Eleanor, does a trust fall from the top of a ladder.

Accompanied by Joe Cerqua’s charming, historically on-point musical score, the tone of the sketches in “46 Plays” ranges from poetic to playful. Mike Lawler’s set design foregrounds portrait frames, while prop master Pamela Miles fills the stage with trunks, dinnerware and fabric.

Forward adapted the production to COVID-safe staging in a few key ways. The actors perform for a small, spaced-out audience in the Playhouse, who are occasionally asked to participate from their seats.

At home on my laptop, a title card marks the break between each vignette. Quote marks appear on the edges of the screen to indicate historical accuracy. When González holds forth as Mamie Eisenhower, the quotes turn pink, her signature color.