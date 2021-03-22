Andrew Maraniss' 'Singled Out' looks at major league baseball's first (and last) openly gay ballplayer

Sometimes being the first comes with fame and glory, sometimes it comes with pain. In the case of one former major league baseball player, being the first came with so much pain that no one remembers the things that should have brought him fame and glory.

That was the case for Glenn Burke, the first openly gay major-leaguer, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland A’s in the late 1970s. That was a first, but so were other things he accomplished that have been all but forgotten after homophobia chased Burke out of baseball after just four years.

Andrew Maraniss is trying to change that with his new biography of Burke, “Singled Out.” Not only does Maraniss tell the story of how Burke’s homosexuality curtailed his professional sports career, but also the story of a colorful, popular athlete who is credited with inventing the high five and also was the first baseball player to wear a shoe from an up-and-coming shoe company called Nike. Burke died of AIDS in 1995 at age 42.

“There’s a new generation now that is ready to hear Glenn’s story,” said Maraniss, a Nashville-based writer who was born in Madison. “There have been strides made, so the story can be heard in a more empathetic way than it once was.”