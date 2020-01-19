An artistic response to climate change

Corby and Hanson first met in in 2007 while part-time faculty members at Columbia College Chicago.

“We’ve remained in contact since,” Corby said in an email. “Chris Walker (associate professor of dance at UW-Madison) and I commissioned a duet choreographed by Carrie, I believe in 2009, and she was a guest artist in the UW-Madison Dance Department in 2010 or 2011. She also hosted my company in Chicago in 2014. I’m a big fan of Carrie both as an artist and as a human.”

An Iowa native who earned her BFA at Texas Christian University and her MA in Dance Studies at Laban London, Hanson founded The Seldoms in Chicago in 2002. In 2015 she was named “Chicagoan of the Year in Dance” by the Chicago Tribune and praised for her “brawny, brainy movement.”

The Seldoms have danced in venues ranging from a truck depot to an outdoor swimming pool. An excerpt from “Floe” performed last year in Houston, Texas, earned the company a spot on the Houston Chronicle’s “Top 10” list for dance in 2019.

“Floe” emphasizes “movement invention” and, like other work by The Seldoms, takes on big ideas. Hanson’s “Power Goes,” a 2015 work about the figure of Lyndon B. Johnson, received a National Dance Project Award and visited 10 cities across the country. A community cast was engaged in each location.