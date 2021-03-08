Amy Cutler's 'A Narrative Thread' at MMoCA paints a resilient picture

“I had been doing these floating figures,” Cutler said. “When I looked into the Chazen collection, it was strange, everything I pulled out was related to water. I didn’t see that until I got a color printer and was living with these images on my walls.”

Even among landlocked scenes in the Persian and Indian miniature paintings, Cutler drew inspiration from the landscapes and added water. In the textiles, she zeroed in on lily pads. Five of the new works in “A Narrative Thread” were inspired by that 2019 visit, and some of the pieces that inspired her will be on display at MMoCA as well.

The pandemic didn’t change the “what” of Cutler’s work; it changed the “how.” For much of last year Cutler was single parenting her 8-year-old son, who was in remote school. She got a babysitter at times to help her focus on the work.

“The ideas were fully formed,” she said, but gouache, an opaque watercolor painting technique, is labor intensive. It involves tiny brushes, some the size of a toothpick, and slow, precise movement.