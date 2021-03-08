Amy Cutler's 'A Narrative Thread' at MMoCA paints a resilient picture

The women in Amy Cutler’s paintings cling to life. With their heads just above water or bodies draped over cloth-covered boulders, they float. Some look moments away from drowning.
These women are fighters. In “Transference” (2020), women with determined faces ride horses whose legs appear sunk in a bog. In “Buoyant” (2020), one balanced figure looks straight at the viewer and waves a tattered black flag.
During her research for the show, “the theme of water kept coming up,” said Cutler, a Brooklyn, New York artist whose new exhibition, “A Narrative Thread,” was recently installed at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
To Cutler, those watery elements were “all about being in limbo and in between, not having solid ground. ... It’s like a numbness, an indecisive moment in life. There’s big change happening, and you’re sort of stuck in between.”
Cutler’s exhibition of gouache paintings is set to open when the downtown museum itself reopens on March 12. The themes in the show — liminal spaces, waiting, sacrifice and storytelling — seem perfectly pitched to debut during a pandemic.
“In her work, there’s an element of humor to it. It’s so bizarre and outrageous,” curator Leah Kolb said. Yet it’s also “extremely psychologically heavy. There’s a lot of underlying emotion within each of the pieces.”
Back to the water
Leading up to this first opening of 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic had its way with the museum, the artist, the catalogue and the exhibition itself. “A Narrative Thread” was set for September 2020, then postponed and rescheduled several times. That unpredictability made creating work for the show and coordinating loans of art significantly more stressful.
“Everything is a moving target,” Kolb said. “It’s 20 pieces of art, works on paper, and this is the hardest show I’ve ever put together.”
Creative work on “A Narrative Thread” started in 2019, when Cutler came to Madison to visit the Chazen Museum of Art’s collections of Persian and Indian miniature paintings, Japanese woodblock prints and fabrics from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. Cutler took photos, made sketches and took notes.
“I had been doing these floating figures,” Cutler said. “When I looked into the Chazen collection, it was strange, everything I pulled out was related to water. I didn’t see that until I got a color printer and was living with these images on my walls.”
Even among landlocked scenes in the Persian and Indian miniature paintings, Cutler drew inspiration from the landscapes and added water. In the textiles, she zeroed in on lily pads. Five of the new works in “A Narrative Thread” were inspired by that 2019 visit, and some of the pieces that inspired her will be on display at MMoCA as well.
The pandemic didn’t change the “what” of Cutler’s work; it changed the “how.” For much of last year Cutler was single parenting her 8-year-old son, who was in remote school. She got a babysitter at times to help her focus on the work.
“The ideas were fully formed,” she said, but gouache, an opaque watercolor painting technique, is labor intensive. It involves tiny brushes, some the size of a toothpick, and slow, precise movement.
“Reclamation” (2020) has 25 figures in it, each with a unique dress, shoes and double sets of arms. Both it and “Cumulus” feature a massive pile of dishes, stacked like a mountain behind the women.
“That pile of dishes was so obsessive and time consuming, I was wondering if it was the right choice,” Cutler said. But it had to be massive — the pile represented the passage of time — and there was something meditative about it too.
“We were all so nervous, listening to the news, scared of everything,” Cutler said. “I was like, ‘OK, back to the dishes!’”
As she walked among the paintings in MMoCA’s State Street gallery, Kolb pointed out Cutler’s attention to cultural detail. The women wear Shaker dresses in “Trial” (2004). A floral pattern from a Chazen artwork appeared again as background in “Deliah” (2020). In “Semblance” (2019), some of the women wear judges’ robes. They wear or carry full-face masks, a quiet metaphor for showing different faces to the world.
“She incorporates elements as a way to express emotions, like these firecrackers are just waiting to explode,” Kolb said, gesturing to “Semblance.” “There’s a sense of her own internal frustration.”
Cutler confirmed the personal elements in the paintings, but like many artists, she hopes viewers create their own stories. In a twist on a typical exhibition catalogue, Kolb invited fiction writers to respond to individual pieces. The end result, still in production, will feature stories by Chloe Benjamin (“The Immortalists”) and Lauren Groff (“Fates and Furies”) as well as Krista Eastman, Suzanne Rivecca and Lydia Conklin.
“My preconceived ideas, my stories behind the paintings, don’t really matter,” Cutler said. “I mean, they matter to me, but I’m not expecting any viewer to understand what’s going on. Everyone comes away with something different. That’s the best part about showing the work.”
Always changing
In the past year, MMoCA saw its previous director, Stephen Fleischman, retire. New executive director Christina Brungardt moved to Madison from Houston to replace him, starting late last summer.
While its galleries were closed, MMoCA has offered virtual tours, Spotlight Cinema events and installations visible from the sidewalks. “The Mask,” created by Miami-based artists Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, was first seen at the museum in 2008. The bold, colorful ribbons make the museum’s glass lobby apex look like a winter rainbow.
Plans for events surrounding “A Narrative Thread,” including a talk between Kolb and Cutler, are still in the works. Publicist Marni McEntee is putting together a virtual tour, set to be released soon. As for in-person viewing, the museum will have capacity restrictions but remains free.
MMoCA is not taking reservations, unlike the Chazen, which is offering admission by reservation and drop-in within occupancy limits. Returning visitors may also notice that the MMoCA museum store quietly, permanently closed in December 2020. It now houses The Shop, a space to provide interactive contemporary art experiences and education workshops. It is currently showing a neon installation by Patrick Martinez called “Signs of the Times,” set to run through April 23.
Cutler’s show will be up for two months, through May 16. The artist doesn’t want anyone to feel intimidated, or like they need to get what she meant to enjoy the work.
“Some people want to know what’s going on, and why something’s a certain way,” Cutler said. “There isn’t one answer. It’s always changing, and that’s how I like it.”
