American Players Theatre's 2020 season succumbs to COVID-19 pandemic

American Players Theatre has canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the only responsible thing to do right now,” said Brenda DeVita, APT’s artistic director. “We just can’t put people at risk. But everyone’s gone through their own version of loss right now. So we will rise above and we will come through this.”

The nationally renowned outdoor theater company, which last year celebrated 40 years of theater in the woods near Spring Green, will move this year’s productions to its 2021 season, and meanwhile is offering a play reading series created in partnership with PBS Wisconsin.

APT is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, which is devastating arts and theater communities, leaving them unable to assemble audiences due to social distancing precautions necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The company had sold a little more than $2 million worth of tickets for the 2020 season before halting ticket sales last month, DeVita said.