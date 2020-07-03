American Players Theatre tackles the bloody politics of 'Julius Caesar'

"It is a strange-disposed time."

Shakespeare wrote that line 400-plus years ago, but it reads like a tagline for 2020. In fact, a good portion of “Julius Caesar,” with its portentous heralds of doom, feels quite contemporary at the moment.

It’s been three years since confused theatergoers rushed the stage to defend a Trump lookalike in Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park performance of “Julius Caesar.” American Players Theater originally programmed the play for this summer, an election year, and insisted when they did it would not be modern.

“Nobody has any interest in doing that,” said artistic director Brenda DeVita last fall. “This play has so much addressed to the audience, (director Stephen Brown-Fried) wants our audience to feel like this is for them. The audience is central to discussion about this play.”

The shift from stage under the stars to a video conference room for a reading of “Caesar” removes the audience from the equation. Yet viewers might still feel a twinge of recognition when a sick man (Jim Ridge) appears in a mask. If we were watching in person, we would probably be wearing one just like it.