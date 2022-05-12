American Players Theatre, Spring Green connections lead to filmmaking group

It was a more-than-chilly day last month when the crew of “We’ll Want for Nothing” set up their film gear and lighting equipment in a Reedsburg barn.

But after peeling off winter coats and knit caps to reveal their chore-worn costumes, well-known stage actors Kelsey Brennan, as Addie, and Colleen Madden, as Charlotte, filmed a crucial scene as the cameras rolled.

The 10-minute film “We’ll Want for Nothing,” now in post-production, is the latest project from an artist collective that grew out of connections from Spring Green and the highly regarded classical theater company American Players Theatre. Key to the group are actors Brennan and Marcus Truschinski, writer and actor Eric Schabla, cinematographer and director Jack Whaley and director Jake Penner.

Once “We’ll Want for Nothing” gets on the film-festival circuit, “our next steps will be to create a film production company” — one that is grounded in the Midwest, Truschinski said. “While we don’t have a name yet, we have a cohesive vision and a group of people who are very committed and very experienced.”

“We’ll Want for Nothing” is the brief, mid-20th century story of Addie, “a hardened rancher,” struggling to conceal a devastating loss from her older sister Charlotte, who is visually impaired.

The team previously created the 25-minute original film “One Foot In,” a tale of two graverobbers in the 1800s starring Truschinski and APT veteran actor James DeVita. “One Foot In” was made outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, at a time that live theater performances had ground to a halt, including the summer 2020 season for APT.

“The pandemic was really the biggest launching point for all of this,” said Truschinski, a member of APT’s core company. “All of sudden, we had a free summer. We had all been really, really interested in film (and said) ‘Let’s try to produce something.’”

Schabla, an APT actor who had started moving into script-writing, presented them with the script he wrote for “One Foot In.” Soon, the group was filming.

Creative exchange

“A lot of us come from the theater,” said Schabla. “And I think we’re all realizing at this moment, particularly during the pandemic, how these major storytelling media — theater, film, TV — are kind of on a collision course.”

“There’s more creative exchange than ever,” said Schabla, who in the fall will take part in an American Film Institute screenwriting program. “I think people are waking up to the fact that this intersection of media is kind of the rising tide that lifts all ships.”

The long acting history between Madden and Brennan as APT actors enriched their performances in the group’s newest film, Truschinski said.

“APT actors in particular have so much experience with this kind of language, and we’re dealing with an ensemble all the time. You build this family,” he said.

“Colleen and Kelsey, playing sisters, and knowing each other so well, I felt that a lot of the sub-textual work (in ‘We’ll Want for Nothing’) could be done with a shorthand, because they know each other so well. Their relationship is so believable.”

APT actors and tech artists traditionally work intensely through the spring into early fall on productions at APT’s outdoor theater or its newer indoor Touchstone Theatre in Spring Green. During the winter, they sometimes find work with other area theater companies. But film offers yet another outlet for their talents.

“We have these great artists who have been working for years and years and years — in this kind of isolation, to be honest,” Schabla said. “These APT artists are at the height of their craft, but in the winters it felt like there was this vacuum that could be filled by something that could keep people active creatively, but also get them to use a different set of muscles.”

The film collective is its own entity and entirely separate from APT, although APT has offered support such as costumes for “We’ll Want for Nothing,” Schabla said.

‘Midwestern sensibility’

Both “We’ll Want for Nothing” and “One Foot In” were shot outdoors “kind of out of necessity” because of the pandemic, but both have a rich, rural, Midwestern aesthetic.

“I think we’re interested, as a collective, in telling stories that are grounded in this rural, Midwestern sensibility,” Schabla said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean we always have to shoot out in the middle of the woods. There are all kind of vibrant cities and places to film in. But there’s something about the humility of the Midwest, how understated it is, that lends itself to film and lends itself to contextual screenwriting that’s less sexy and less snappy, and hopefully goes to a deeper place.”

“This area of the country is often depicted as — it’s something that’s been made fun of a lot,” Truschinski said.

“I feel like a lot of (film) stories are based on what people are doing on the coasts. We want to shine a light on how beautiful this part of the country is, but also how varied it is. The Midwest is not just one thing.”

“There’s a natural resiliency to the people who choose to make this place their home,” he said. “And both of our first films are about that.”

“We’ll Want for Nothing” and “One Foot In” are the group’s first efforts to build a portfolio of films, in hopes that will lead to bigger things.

“We’ve partnered with Arts Wisconsin,” a registered nonprofit that is serving as a fiscal receiver for donations, Truschinksi said.

“It was a huge boon for us, and gave us a lot of confidence.” Arts Wisconsin “immediately responded to us and said, yes, there really is not something like this, a not-for-profit film production company, in the state.”

Direct donors, crowdsourcing and the partnership with Arts Wisconsin have helped cover the more than $50,000 cost to produce “One Foot In” and some $20,000 for “We’ll Want for Nothing.”

“We have a bank of full ideas in a Google drive” for future projects too, Schabla said. “We have other things in the works — always.”

Tale of two sisters is the latest story from this Midwest group of theater pros-turned-filmmakers.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.