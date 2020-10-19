American Players Theatre expands readings to new plays from BIPOC writers

In 2016, a New York Times review said Nathan Alan Davis’s play responds “to the confessions’ apocalyptic imagery and accounts of holy visions” and “focuses on the Christian martyr, prophet and avatar of divine vengeance and historical inevitability.”

Finally, on Nov. 20, APT presents “Smart People,” a Lydia Diamond play set in the months before the 2008 presidential election. Among four very smart people — academics, a surgeon and a classically trained actor — microaggressions, assumptions and extremely awkward social exchanges add up in a sophisticated comedy that feels well-timed to 2020.

“Smart People” features familiar APT faces Jeb Burris and Cassia Thompson, directed by Pereyra.

APT artistic director Brenda DeVita said in a statement that this extension of Out of the Woods is part of APT’s ongoing exploration of “What does it mean to be a classic?” as well as a way to highlight the voices of artists who are Black, Indigenous and people of color.

“It feels vital in this moment to keep pushing ourselves to understand more deeply what it means to be human,” she said, “and to keep ourselves moving forward on our path toward a more equitable theater space, and a more equitable world.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.