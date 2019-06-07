American Players Theatre is celebrating 40 years of theater in the woods. Forty years of Shakespeare, American classics, and audiences of thousands joining together under the stars on a hill outside Spring Green.
An engaged audience and the scenic hillside setting are the primary things that make American Players Theatre (APT) an unparalleled experience that now draws more than 110,000 people each season, said Sara Young, APT Communications Director.
The engagement of the audience is unique and something any visiting actors notice, she said.
“There is a curiosity there and a listening that is wonderful,” she said. “They are also just so loyal. They sit in the rain and the 100 degree heat … We call them hearty. They’re the Packer fans of theater!”
Part of that audience engagement may begin in the shared experience each person finds as they arrive at the theater and find their seats. Everyone who attends first makes the trip to APT, then they walk through the woods -- often stopping for a picnic -- and walk up the hill to the stage.
“That walk in the woods, it forces them to slow down, to become engaged together in the event they’re about to share,” Young said. “Then the lights go down, and you look up and see the stars, and you’re with a thousand other people sharing that experience. There’s nothing else like it.”
Twenty-five years ago, Brenda DeVita was one of those theater professionals who came to APT with her husband, Jim DeVita, in what she thought would be a temporary job. He was an actor, and she agreed to be the company manager for what she thought would be one year.
“Then I experienced the place, the magic of the place, the ethos, if you will,” she said. “And I started doing things that needed to be done.”
Her job back then was first as company manager, helping the 105 actors in the company find places to live during the season -- a job made harder because at the time there were no apartment buildings in Spring Green. Jim DeVita is now a company member and an APT director; and Brenda DeVita is the company’s artistic director.
But when she first started there, APT had no indoor rehearsal space, no lobby, and the office space they had was rustic.
“My first office was in a barn,” she remembered. “It was outside and when it got dark out, I couldn’t see my desk.” When the company met together for readings and meetings, if it was raining -- which it often is during spring -- they would sit under a tarp.
“I remember lots and lots of meetings in the rain,” she said.
The company grew into having office space, a lobby, a gift shop, and in 2009 they built a second, indoor stage, the 200-seat Touchstone Theatre. In 2017, they premiered a remodeled, updated version of the outdoor stage, with seating for 1,089. APT now produces nine productions a season, as opposed to four in the earlier years.
While a dedication to Shakespeare remains a core element, they have expanded to including American classic plays in their schedule.
“I think now of (APT co-founder) Randall Kim and his cohorts and the commitment of all those people who came before me,” DeVita said. “And because of their great commitment, that’s the only reason it worked. It was an act of will and love.”
APT has brought Shakespeare to local schools by offering performances to students and bringing workshops to schools, creating a legacy of locals who have grown up seeing Shakespeare productions as part of their public school curriculum. APT’s youth program serves 10,000 students every summer.
“What we’re trying to do is instill the idea that Shakespeare is for them,” DeVita said. “To be able to leave high school and have seen three or four Shakespeare plays, that’s a big deal.”
This summer’s APT schedule includes Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night" and "Macbeth," "She Stoops to Conquer" by Oliver Goldsmith, "Fences" by August Wilson, "The Book of Will" by Lauren Gunderson, "The Man of Destiny" by George Bernard Shaw, "A Lovely Sunday for Creve Couer" by Tennessee Williams, "A Doll’s House" by Henrik Ibsen, and "A Doll’s House Part 2" by Lucas Hnath.
“What I’m really excited about this summer is the breadth of what we have to offer,” DeVita said. “I hope people will choose to come to more than they usually do. I think we’re leaning into plays that have been proven to be profoundly great plays.”
The company is especially excited to perform August Wilson’s Fences. The play is the story of Troy Maxson, a man in 1950s Pittsburgh, who spends his evenings in his backyard, visiting with family and friends, reminiscing about his past, and examining the racial prejudice that has affected his life. “Fences” won the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for drama and a 1987 Tony Award for best play. APT’s outdoor stage allows the play to be shown the way it is set; and it reflects APT’s new commitment to telling diverse stories with a more diverse cast.
“It’s a masterpiece by one of the greatest, if not greatest, American playwrights,” DeVita said. “We’ve worked for incluvisity and we’re really grateful we have this opportunity to share that work. In theater, we say a lot about plays being universal. Well, now we are really clear about it’s only universal if it represents everyone.”
Also this summer, they will present “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson. “The Book of Will” is the story of two actors in the 1620s who dedicate themselves to preserving the writing of their newly deceased friend, William Shakespeare. Were it not for their actions, it’s likely many of us would never have heard of Romeo, or a rose by any other name, or that a theater like APT would exist.
“Laurie wrote a play that feels like she sat in our woods and wrote it for our company,” DeVita said. “It’s an adventure and it’s fun and heartwarming … the actors all begged to be in it because it feels like their story. Most of these actors spent their lives and their work on these plays, and for us it’s so exciting.”
It’s a comedy and a tribute to friendship and a real family play, DeVita said. “It will be like a valentine for the audience.”
APT’s season starts with Twelfth Night by “Will” himself, a comedy with some of Shakespeare’s favorite themes of mistaken identity, twins, and love.