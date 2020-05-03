American Players Theatre actors collaborate on 'socially distant' film

To that end, Tracy Michelle Arnold, who plays therapist Sandra, is considered the “glue” in the film and was on camera during every shot.

The film could have been done without Tracy being there live, but “these actors are used to feeding off of each other,” Whaley said. “I think they appreciated that and they’re fantastic at doing it.”

“I certainly was reading Tracy’s signals and choosing to have Emily completely translate them to her own means.” agrees Madden. “That was really fun.”

When recording the film, Hanke and Whaley were on the call live with the actors in the scene, but hid their screens so they weren’t visible, however could watch the scene and give notes.

The actors would do a take, receive notes, and depending on the direction “it could be a whole different vibe on the next take,” Whaley said. “It was a pleasure working with such talented actors.”

In spite of being shot through Zoom, Hanke said there’s a thoughtfulness to the film and the “Zoom genre” has an authenticity to it. However, it also presented several other challenges, including poor video and especially poor sound quality, which can be compressed and garbled.