American Players Theatre actors collaborate on 'socially distant' film

It started with a text message — an idea for a dark comedy about couples coping with quarantine through Zoom therapy sessions.
Less than a month later, Wisconsin-based Curt Hanke and Jack Whaley had created “Talk to Me: Love in the Time of Covid,” a short film made entirely through Zoom featuring well-known, Madison-area actors.
“The whole thing, from the text to edited film, took 27 days,” said Hanke, who wrote the script. “It was a marathon sprint.”
The film, which can be watched for free at talktomefilm.com, has seen more than 5,000 unique viewers since it launched April 23. The filmmakers are also trying to support stage artists by collecting contributions for American Players Theatre and Actors’ Equity Curtain Up Fund, which supports the union’s members financially as performances are canceled during the pandemic.
“We felt an extreme sense of urgency to get this out to the world,” Hanke said.
Using Zoom
The sacrifices in cinematic vision from using Zoom, an online video conferencing site, brought the film an extra level of dimension and authenticity, Hanke said. “The constraint unlocked us. At a time when it was very easy not to make art, we made art.”
“Love in the Time of Covid” is a 15-minute film told in a classic three-act format featuring three couples and two individuals who are working with their therapist over a course of a week during the Covid crisis.
Both Hanke and Whaley, who have been kicking around film ideas for two years, acknowledge the irony of coming together on a project during a time of forced separation.
However, the constraints on time, location and space ultimately played a big part in making this happen, Hanke said.
If, under normal circumstances, someone would say: “go make a short film” there would be endless possibilities regarding genre, cast size and location, said Whaley, the film’s editor and director.
Making a film during a mandatory safer at home order, and using Zoom, “focused our attention and creativity to land on the idea that we did,” he said. “(The quarantine) was very helpful in that way.”
Casting with real-life couples
To successfully make a film via Zoom the two needed a cast ready-built with couples living together, which led Whaley to the American Players Theatre in his hometown of Spring Green.
“The caliber of actors in such a concentrated area .. in the small town of Spring Green is just kind of outstanding,” Whaley said.
In the end, 10 APT actors, eight of whom are couples, were cast.
“It was fun, fantastic to work with those actors,” added Hanke. “To see the person who was Macbeth just a few months ago as weepy (character) Fred, is just a delight.”
Brenda DeVita, APT’s artistic director, said the actors are “perfectly cast” for their roles.
“It’s gloriously unsurprising that Jack Whaley, who’s a local artist who we’ve all watched growing up ... would create something out of sheer desire to make people happy and do what he loves and benefit the American Players Theatre,” she said. “It’s really important that we remember .. how captivating and engrossing even a small, tiny little film can be and how good that feels right now.”
Colleen Madden and her real-life husband James Ridge are both members of the core company at American Players Theatre. Madden said the two ended up “magnifying certain aspects of our personalities,” and “exaggerating their own introvert and extrovert qualities” to play the married couple Emily and Jed in the film.
“This was massively magnified factions of our personalities,” Madden said. “It was just so much fun.”
“It was really fun getting to work with Jim,” Madden added. “We don’t actually get paired very often on stage. I’m usually ... in love with somebody that’s not my husband.”
Filming challenges
Madden, who has experience with therapy via Zoom, understood the back and forth needed between the therapist and care seeker.
To that end, Tracy Michelle Arnold, who plays therapist Sandra, is considered the “glue” in the film and was on camera during every shot.
The film could have been done without Tracy being there live, but “these actors are used to feeding off of each other,” Whaley said. “I think they appreciated that and they’re fantastic at doing it.”
“I certainly was reading Tracy’s signals and choosing to have Emily completely translate them to her own means.” agrees Madden. “That was really fun.”
When recording the film, Hanke and Whaley were on the call live with the actors in the scene, but hid their screens so they weren’t visible, however could watch the scene and give notes.
The actors would do a take, receive notes, and depending on the direction “it could be a whole different vibe on the next take,” Whaley said. “It was a pleasure working with such talented actors.”
In spite of being shot through Zoom, Hanke said there’s a thoughtfulness to the film and the “Zoom genre” has an authenticity to it. However, it also presented several other challenges, including poor video and especially poor sound quality, which can be compressed and garbled.
“People can forgive a sub-quality image if the audio is good, but audiences are not as forgiving for bad audio,” Whaley said.
To solve the audio problem, each actor was outfitted with a wireless microphone, delivered to their doorstep by a sound engineer, who would then stand outside their house with headphones and a monitor and direct the actors on how to use the equipment through a window. When the shoot was finished, the engineer would collect the microphones, sanitize them, and bring them to the next house for the next shoot.
“That got us great, professional audio,” Whaley said.
‘Little gifts’
Hanke and Whaley said they wanted to create the film as a kind of fundraiser for APT, which has delayed its 2020 season, with more information expected to be released mid-May.
“There are lots of little gifts” throughout the 15 minute film, said Hanke, including a special cameo by Jim DeVita, a 25-year APT veteran who closes the film with a final scene where he plays the therapist’s therapist.
This film is a little piece of art that has heart and humor and makes people feel understood and a little less crazy in a crazy time, Hanke said.
“The theme of this is we’re all doing the best we can,” he said. “The way through that is to talk to each other.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!