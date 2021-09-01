Adapting to order, Madison Symphony shifts to strings, ballet moves outside

The concert swap was something the symphony could do fairly quickly thanks to months of pandemic planning.

“We were scenario planning, fall of last year through spring of this year,” said Peter Rodgers, the MSO’s director of marketing. “What performances could we possibly do in Overture? We’ve been talking about these kinds of things for more than six months.”

Meanwhile, Madison Ballet announced last week that it would move “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for the second time. It was scheduled to open in the Capitol Theater on Sept. 17, the day after the current mask mandate expires, and feature the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in the pit.

CEO Jonathan Solari said the company is in the process of securing permits for an outdoor venue. He expects to have at least four performances of the show at the end of September. School of Madison Ballet teachers, accompanists and students wear masks in the studio.