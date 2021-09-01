Adapting to order, Madison Symphony shifts to strings, ballet moves outside

In light of the current public health order that does not exempt vaccinated performing artists, the Madison Symphony Orchestra will postpone its “Joyful Reunion” concert, scheduled to highlight Beethoven’s ninth symphony.
Instead, on the weekend of Sept. 24-26 in Overture Hall, the MSO will perform “String Spirit,” involving only “instrumentation that can be performed within the requirements currently in effect.”
In other words, violins and violas, timpani and organ: Yes. Horns and woodwinds: No.
MSO artistic director John DeMain said in a news release that he was disappointed to postpone the Beethoven program (again), this time to 2022. But he is “excited to offer a new program featuring our massive string section ... numbering some 60 players.”
The concert swap was something the symphony could do fairly quickly thanks to months of pandemic planning.
“We were scenario planning, fall of last year through spring of this year,” said Peter Rodgers, the MSO’s director of marketing. “What performances could we possibly do in Overture? We’ve been talking about these kinds of things for more than six months.”
Meanwhile, Madison Ballet announced last week that it would move “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for the second time. It was scheduled to open in the Capitol Theater on Sept. 17, the day after the current mask mandate expires, and feature the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in the pit.
CEO Jonathan Solari said the company is in the process of securing permits for an outdoor venue. He expects to have at least four performances of the show at the end of September. School of Madison Ballet teachers, accompanists and students wear masks in the studio.
Earlier, StageQ postponed its production of “Laced” at the Bartell Theatre to 2022. Forward Theater Company plans to update patrons on its COVID-related protocols for “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?” on Thursday. That play, featuring Marti and Jamaica Gobel, is set to open Sept. 9 in the Playhouse and run through Sept. 26.
“String Spirit” will feature the symphony’s Rhapsodie Quartet playing Edward Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro for Strings. Principal organist Greg Zelek will play Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Organ, Timpani and Strings in G minor, closing with Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C major.
The symphony “remains hopeful,” Rodgers said, that an exemption will be included in the next health order (if there is one) for wind and horn players to remove their masks when playing indoors.
The MSO’s October concerts are scheduled to go forward. For the 2021-22 season, subscription tickets have been selling well, Rodgers said, better than expected. Overture requires proof of vaccination or a recent, negative COVID-19 test to attend performances.
Overture itself just announced the second half of its Overture Presents season, including Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE (Dec. 9), Heidi Schreck’s play “What the Constitution Means to Me” (Jan. 22-23, 2022), Alvin Ailey Dance Theater (March 1, 2022) and Whose Live Anyway? (April 2, 2022). A full line-up has been posted online.
“Enthusiasm from patrons has been incredibly optimistic,” Rodgers said. “Our organ concert was a good indicator. It was the first music event in Overture for an audience since over a year ago. The general feeling from people was warm and excited and thrilled to be back experiencing live music.
“Having your mask off and eating and drinking in a more crowded space with less excellent ventilation than Overture has is far more risky than the real safety measures that Overture and the Madison Symphony have put in place.”
