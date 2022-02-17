A 'restless writer,' Quan Barry enters the world of theater

When Amy Quan Barry recently invited a poet-friend to speak to her graduate students at UW-Madison, that friend referred to Barry as “a restless writer.”

Barry considered it. And liked the term. Because it is fitting.

Barry, best known as a novelist and poet, as well as for her strong literary presence at the university, has lately been venturing into a bit of screenplay and TV writing. And on Feb. 24, Forward Theater Company will premiere Barry’s first produced play, “The Mytilenean Debate.”

It will follow, on Tuesday, the release of Barry’s third and much-anticipated novel, “When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East.”

Jumping genres feels right for Barry, who is fascinated by the nuances of each form of storytelling. She actually wrote “The Mytilenean Debate” more than a decade ago, and more recently submitted it to Forward Theater’s “Wisconsin Wrights New Play Festival” competition.

It was selected, performed in a staged reading (online, because of COVID) in 2020, and then placed on Forward’s current season for a full production in the Overture Center’s Playhouse theater.

“That’s a huge honor,” Barry said.

A story of colliding dreams, “The Mytilenean Debate” centers on the characters of heart surgeon Latimer Ames, his much younger girlfriend Nina, his adult daughter Mary and her newlywed husband Charles.

The play’s title refers to an event during the Peloponnesian War, when Athens considered punishing the people of Mitylenia, then reversed course. Barry is fascinated with this idea of “second chances” — but set her story in New York City, not long after 9/11.

“These characters are in a world they no longer recognize,” said Mark H., an assistant professor of theater at UW-Madison and director of “The Mytilenean Debate.”

“This intimate, family drama is incited in many ways by this larger societal event,” he said.

“America has a very strong tradition of family dramas in theater,” such as plays by Eugene O’Neill or August Wilson. “So Amy joins in that tradition with this piece.”

“But also, it’s the form that she’s playing with” that makes “The Mytilenean Debate” intriguing, he said. “There’s an interwoven, very fluid feel to the piece. I feel that’s what makes it really beautiful, really unique. I’ve had the actors think about the play itself as a piece of music, as if it were a big musical score with various movements and shifts.”

The cast includes Gavin Lawrence and Marcus Truschinski, both of American Players Theatre, Atlanta Shakespeare Company veteran Olivia Dawson, plus Forward Theater newcomer Samra Teferra.

“I feel incredibly fortunate” having this cast in the play’s Forward premiere, Barry said. “They’re so seasoned. In many ways, I feel I could not have gotten any luckier with this first production.”

Writer in residence

Born in Saigon, Vietnam, Barry grew up on Boston’s north shore. Her mother grew up in Wisconsin, and Barry recalls many summers visiting her grandparents in Door County.

The writer herself has now lived in Wisconsin for 20 years, and is the Lorraine Hansberry Professor of English at UW-Madison, where she has directed both the MFA Program in Creative Writing and the Wisconsin Institute of Creative Writing.

The author of both poetry and fiction books — including the novels “She Weeps Each Time You’re Born” and “We Ride Upon Sticks” — on book covers Barry drops the “Amy” from her name and is known simply as “Quan Barry.” The pen name helps keep her personal and her literary lives separate.

“I like having that distance,” she explained. “I don’t think of myself as ‘Quan Barry,’ so for me, if something good happens to Quan Barry, I think, ‘Yay, great for her.’ It’s not me.”

And yet the “restless writer” has combined both worlds in another role: as Forward Theater’s current writer in residence. Barry, who lives not far from the Overture Center, where Forward holds both rehearsals and performances, came up with the concept of a residency to immerse herself in her latest literary form, playwriting.

She’s been attending rehearsals for “The Mytilenean Debate,” learning how a regional theater company works behind the scenes, and is now serving as part of Forward’s Advisory Committee, a group of creatives who read and discuss plays that might land on a future Forward season.

“Being on the advisory committee has given me access to reading scripts, to hear other people talk about them, to see what kinds of issues theater companies are facing,” Barry said.

‘More cooks’

And through the production of her own play, she’s learned about what a complex collaborative process theater is.

“It’s such an interesting world for me, because as a poet and as a fiction writer, I write something and I send it to my editor,” she said. “Usually it’s just a conversation between the two of us; she has tweaks or suggestions, and then it moves forward.

“In the playwriting world, there’s a lot more cooks involved — which is a good thing,” she said. “It can be a strength of the theater. You have more eyeballs on it, more ears listening and more suggestions coming in.”

For example, in the early readings of “The Mytilenean Debate,” Barry heard suggestions that she take out any explicit reference to 9/11. Without that, the issues facing Latimer’s family feel even more timeless — and even eerily relevant in the COVID era.

As the character Mary says to her husband, “Everything’s shifted, like people’s priorities. Everyone’s recalibrating.”

A new ‘freedom’

Barry said she discovered a new kind of “freedom” in writing plays.

“I’m interested in writing plays with characters of color,” she said.

In fiction, “unfortunately I have to work to keep establishing that this is a character of color, because oftentimes we read characters as being white unless we’re told differently. One thing I’m really enjoying in the playwriting world is that you see who the character is. I don’t have to keep establishing that and I feel there’s a real freedom in that.”

“And I’m interested in seeing characters on the stage who maybe we haven’t seen that much,” she added. In “The Mytilenean Debate,” “These are upper-class Black folks. Not that they haven’t existed on the stage (before). But I’m really interested in thinking about them, in particular.”

The production of the play and the release of Barry’s latest novel in the same week gives her a chance to talk about both of them, she said. And because Forward Theater will offer performances of “The Mytilenean Debate” online as well as in person, Quan Barry readers around the world also will be able to experience the play wherever they are.

Forward Theater will perform a staged reading of another new Barry play in the future. Tentatively titled “The Bridge,” the script centers on artificial intelligence. And the author is also working on a novel set in Antarctica that’s “a grown-up version of ‘Lord of the Flies,’” she said.

A new volume of poetry is in the works. And, of course, Barry will finish out her term as Forward Theater’s first writer in residence.

“It’s something that we’re putting together as we go along,” she said.

“I could imagine if they decide to have other (future) writers in residence, those residencies could look very different than the one I’m doing,” said Barry. “But I’m getting out of it what I individually needed to in order to better understand the theater world.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.