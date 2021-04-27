A Quan Barry premiere, internet trolls and more on Forward Theater's 21-22 season

Forward intends keep the reading cast, which included Gavin Lawrence, Olivia Dawson, Jeb Burris and Samra Teferra.

Finally, in April 2022, Forward has chosen Sarah Gancher’s “Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy.” NPR described it as “The Office” but in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the government’s Internet Research Agency.

Set during the presidential election of 2016, “Russian Troll Farm” centers on five people whose job it is to undermine democracy using tweets and memes. Our own state even shows up in the plot (“I need tweets aimed at divorced white mothers with health problems, ages 55 to 74, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.”)

Gancher originally wrote the play for the stage, but it had not been picked up by any theaters by the time COVID-19 shut them down. Last season there was a production streamed online. Now Gancher is adapting that version back for the stage.

“We assume everybody in our audience is engaging in social media,” Uphoff Gray said. “It’s not regional, it’s global, even if you don’t think it is. The things that come across your feed — you are seeing things from all over and it’s impacting how you see the world.