A play about Trump's accusers comes straight to your couch

No bells and whistles

The actors will perform on Friday from wherever they’re sheltering in place, just as they’ve done for their virtual rehearsals. For some, figuring out the right space to perform was easy: Kassy Coleman, an actor and yoga teacher playing a yoga teacher, will perform from her home yoga studio.

There will be few props and no sets, though one character may get a backdrop. But Randolph said that adapting these plays to such a set-up required only minimal changes. The trickiest, she said, was trying to figure out how three characters can share a group hug through their screens.

“It’s really meant to be using your imagination,” Randolph said. “My favorite kind of theater, anyway, is where there's not a lot of bells and whistles and you can just listen.”

Technically, the performance will be a “reading,” with actors able to subtly consult their scripts — likely just off-screen — when needed. In an era where so many of us are seeing each other through video chats and Zoom meetings, Randolph hopes the technology may disappear into the background, allowing the virtual performance to seem oddly intimate.