If you go

What: Audio description devices, available for people with low or no vision for select performances at the Overture Center.

Where: Overture Center, 201 State St.

When: The next Broadway performances with audio description available are "A Bronx Tale," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and "Anastasia," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Shows with the description service option are also being scheduled for the 2019-20 season.

To reserve: Request in advance when ordering tickets by calling 608-258-4452.

Cost: Use of the audio description headsets is free. Bring an ID to leave at the information desk when checking out the device.

More information: www.overture.org/about/visit/accessibility

Audio description for TV, movies and more: www.acb.org/adp/