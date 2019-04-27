Weather Alert

...SNOW THREAT CONTINUES, BUT HEAVIEST SHIFTING SOUTH... .THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL ACROSS SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON. THE HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE NEAR THE ILLINOIS STATE LINE, WITH LOWER AMOUNTS TO THE NORTH. BECAUSE OF THE SOUTHWARD SHIFT TO THE SNOW, PORTIONS OF THE WINTER STORM WARNING HAVE BEEN CONVERTED TO A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GREEN, ROCK, LAFAYETTE, DANE AND IOWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&