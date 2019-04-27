Poor, pale Rusalka. She dreams of land, but she’s stuck treading water.
“Rusalka,” the 1901 opera by Antonín Dvořák about a water sprite, the prince she loves and her doomed wish to be part of his world, splashes into Overture Hall this weekend. Since Rusalka is a water nymph, we’ll extend the metaphor — even with a highly dramatic score, this opera is more lazy river than Splash Mountain.
It’s a pretty river, though. Aesthetically, Madison Opera’s production under the direction of Keturah Stickann and maestro John DeMain, is beautiful. The score itself has roller coaster-worthy highs and lows. The stage, designed by Erhard Rom, looks ripped in half, creating a craggy fjord from which Rusalka bemoans her fate.
The costumes, designed by Karin Kopischke, look sumptuous and dreamy, in bold fairy tale colors with folk influences. Rusalka’s cape dangling from her wrists has streaks of red, a callback to the violent way she ended up in the river in the first place.
Each shift from woods to lake to castle feels like moving inside a painting, thanks to striking projection design by Wendall K. Harrington (created, like Kopischke’s costumes, for Minnesota Opera’s “Rusalka” in 2016). As the wood sprites harmonize, light pours into a grotto that looks straight out of “The Princess Bride.” When Ježibaba bargains with Rusalka, the walls turn to black and white photographic abstraction.
Rusalka, like the little mermaids who came before and after her, wants to be made human. So she contracts with Ježibaba (a fiery Lindsay Ammann), a witch of the woods, to risk eternal damnation and mute her voice — what an opera singer fears most! — for a chance of romance with the prince.
Emily Birsan, playing Rusalka, sang a bubbly Musetta in Madison Opera’s “La Boheme” and made a determined Juliet in Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” in 2016. She once again has a gorgeous tone, here on the resplendent “Song to the Moon” (the opera’s best known aria) and a mournful Act III aria about being “robbed of her youth” and separated from her home.
But Birsan is not given to being mournful, and even at the opera’s start she can’t keep a smile from her face. When she gets to the palace, this “daughter of chill waters” seems hopeful, even as she despairs. Birsan has more warmth and humor in her than the opera she’s in, but to her credit, she lets the music shine — when the prince finds Rusalka cold, suddenly Birsan’s clear, high notes sound icy.
Tenor John Lindsey comes into his own in the third act, as the prince wildly chases his “white doe” into the forest. The change in him is physical and audible, in the sparking intensity of this concluding aria. On opening night, Lindsey struggled with physicality during the first two acts, holding an awkwardness and tension in his body that made him seem younger than he is.
“Rusalka” takes its time with a simple folk tale, and it’s tough to focus on wood sprites’ golden hair and “dainty feet” when two and a half hours of opera have already slunk by.
Yet the dryads themselves are a highlight of this production. Sung by the charming trio of Emily Secor, Saira Frank and Kirsten Larson, the sprites’ main job is to pick up sticks around the stage and taunt the water goblin Vodník with them, all the while giving us tight Dvořák harmonies.
“Rusalka” pits its tragic heroine against Ammann’s cackling Ježibaba — aside from the sprites, she’s the one having the most fun onstage. Her other adversary is a Foreign Princess, who catches her betrothed canoodling with some new girl and gets righteously furious.
Soprano Karin Wolverton, dressed in a white gown worthy of actual British royalty, makes her entrance in a state of pique and holds every scene until she’s done with it. Rusalka may be made of waves but Wolverton’s Princess is a force of nature.
Musically, “Rusalka” takes big mood swings. Lyric winds and softly plucked basslines give the opera a romantic wash. Opening “Song for the Moon,” textures in the harp have become universal musical shorthand for “magic water.” Bass William Meinert, as Vodník, catches us up with a sad aria at the opening of Act III, and chords from the orchestra sound like the prince has just transformed from Beast to man, it’s that dramatic. When nothing is happening onstage, the orchestra fills the space with bursts and swirls of melody.
This seasons winds up with Opera in the Park, a free, family-friendly outdoor event set for July 20. Next season at Madison Opera opens with Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata,” last seen at the opera in 2011, on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3. Following that in February will be Gregory Spears’ 2016 opera “Fellow Travelers” about two men who fall in love in 1950s Washington, D.C., and in mid-April, “Orpheus in the Underworld,” Offenbach’s Greek-inspired satire of Orpheus and Eurydice.
I’m unable to say whether the pronunciations of the Czech in “Rusalka” were accurate, but it’s a simple enough story, told at a leisurely pace, that even if you couldn’t read the supertitles you’d likely understand what’s going on. “Rusalka,” after all, is one of the great stories of unrequited love and the curse of getting what you wish for. This is a lovely way to see it.