'A Christmas Carol' offers laughter, song — and an invitation to change

“I’m a little older than some of my millennial friends, so maybe it’s different for them, but over the years you’ve heard, ‘We’ve searched for Black actors’” without success, Banks said, adding that it’s a misleading myth.

In truth, there simply are not enough opportunities for actors of color to be on stage so that they can try, learn, fail, progress and get the experience they need to take on the biggest roles, he said.

Ridge agrees.

The theater world is learning that “if you want equity, you have to be purposeful about casting decisions,” Ridge said. “That makes the theater work harder, and I think that makes the audience work harder.

“There’s nothing about this story that lends itself to having an actor of white European ancestry playing a role,” said Ridge. “There were people of color in Victorian England, not just white people, and there were people of color who had money. There was a whole section of entrepreneurs with a lot of money.

“It’s about learning to re-frame our stories that hopefully allows people to listen to stories anew, and to challenge personal beliefs that ‘it has to be a (certain) way.’”