'A Christmas Carol' offers laughter, song — and an invitation to change

Add another thing to the list that feels different in 2021 than in years past: the 19th-century classic “A Christmas Carol.”
Children’s Theater of Madison is bringing back its annual tradition — a large-scale, family-friendly production based on the novella by Charles Dickens — from Dec. 11-23 in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater, after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a lively spectacle, but this time might take on new resonance. The cast is more diverse, including the lead character, whose presence reminds us that Victorian England’s business class included Black entrepreneurs. And lines straight out of Dickens (“... while there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor”) may feel more poignant than ever before.
Centered on the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge — who discovers through a series of visits by ghosts on Christmas Eve that life is not just about stockpiling wealth and denying the misery of others — the well-known tale was adapted for the stage by Colleen Madden, a veteran core company member at the highly regarded American Players Theatre in Spring Green.
James Ridge, also an APT core company member who played Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” for four seasons, has returned to direct the play for the seventh or eighth time (he lost count).
“I’m continually amazed by this particular story,” said Ridge. “Every year, to me, it reflects back exactly where we are as a society. I was wondering how it would show up this year.
“Dickens was one of the first writers to really write about social injustice, so that thread is through much of his writing.
“In this particular story, Scrooge says the most horrible things about his fellow human beings, and means it,” Ridge said. “It’s his truth. And I think we’re battling that right now.”
A depth of language
Leading the cast of 32 in the part of Scrooge this year is La Shawn Banks, best known in the Madison area for his roles at American Players Theatre, such as the blind prophet Tiresias in “Oedipus,” Richard Burbage in “The Book of Will,” and John, a political prisoner in South Africa in “The Island.”
But Banks’ acting career runs the gamut — from roles with companies such as the Steppenwolf Theatre, Writers Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre — to parts in episodes of TV dramas such as “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Justice” and “Veep.”
In “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens’ words strike a chord.
“What I love about the language is the depth and the truth of it,” Banks said. “The language is beautifully heightened. It’s a fantastic story. I think Colleen’s adaptation of it really honors the book.
“Scrooge has some pretty strong opinions about society as a whole — (and speaks) from an entitled place,” he said. “He has shelter. He has money. It’s reflective of where we are right now, and how easy it is to just not see people.”
CTM designed the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to be “playful” with Scrooge. Yet their message to the miser is clear.
“Scrooge is forced to see, to reckon with what he hasn’t seen, mistakes he’s made, choices he’s made,” said Banks. “The audience is going to see themselves, because even the least entitled of us thinks they are more entitled than somebody else.”
Youthful connection
Because casting for “A Christmas Carol” was done in September, before a COVID-19 vaccine was available to young children, there are no cast members under age 12 in the show. Still, many of the youngest actors on stage are taking on expanded roles, in part to connect with CTM’s core audience: children.
“A Christmas Carol” was also cast to reflect Madison’s full range of faces and ethnicities, an ongoing goal of CTM, said artistic director Roseann Sheridan. By normalizing diversity on stage, young audiences can see faces they can relate to, and that might inspire them to think, “I can do that.”
“Every year we have new actors, and they all bring something new” to “A Christmas Carol,” Sheridan said.
“I guess my hope for young audience members is that they look (at a range of faces) on stage and there’s no story attached to it,” she said. They think, “‘There’s a person who looks like me, and isn’t that cool?’ End of story. ... It’s just a collage that tells our story.”
Ridge cast Banks as the iconic Scrooge “because he has the chops to handle the language” of Dickens, and to make the moneygrubber “sound like a human being,” Ridge said. The two men also had a relationship of trust after working together at APT.
And for several years, “we had been looking for an actor of color to lead the show,” said Ridge, who is white.
“All of those things added up to La Shawn.”
‘A different story’
Banks is the first person of color to play the lead in CTM’s long-running “Christmas Carol.”
“Not that it should be a big deal, but it is,” the actor said.
“I think it is time for these types of words to come out of the mouth of someone like me,” said Banks, who as a kid in Buffalo, N.Y., aspired to become a singer before he became an actor.
“It’s a different story when it comes out of my mouth — the same story but a different story — because people’s expectations have been that it should come out of (a certain kind of actor’s) mouth all through time.
“And that’s such a mistake, because it can be such a different experience” with an actor of color, said Banks, who is Black. “I’m not saying it’s better. It’s different.”
“It’s so sad that the story of American slavery has completely demolished — in this country in particular — our notion of storytelling. It’s so sad that we have to constantly come back to this crap of what owning people has done,” he said. “If you are watching this (play) and think, ‘That should be a white guy,’ you’ve got stuff to figure out. And that’s OK, but you’ve got to know that.”
Purposeful casting
There’s a “mythology about ‘classical’ theater,” Banks said.
“I’m a little older than some of my millennial friends, so maybe it’s different for them, but over the years you’ve heard, ‘We’ve searched for Black actors’” without success, Banks said, adding that it’s a misleading myth.
In truth, there simply are not enough opportunities for actors of color to be on stage so that they can try, learn, fail, progress and get the experience they need to take on the biggest roles, he said.
Ridge agrees.
The theater world is learning that “if you want equity, you have to be purposeful about casting decisions,” Ridge said. “That makes the theater work harder, and I think that makes the audience work harder.
“There’s nothing about this story that lends itself to having an actor of white European ancestry playing a role,” said Ridge. “There were people of color in Victorian England, not just white people, and there were people of color who had money. There was a whole section of entrepreneurs with a lot of money.
“It’s about learning to re-frame our stories that hopefully allows people to listen to stories anew, and to challenge personal beliefs that ‘it has to be a (certain) way.’”
Through the course of “A Christmas Carol,” the miserly Scrooge learns that those who are poor can still create meaning and beauty in their lives.
And they can find the love and human warmth that he shunned.
Ridge describes a scene in the play where the daughters of Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s exploited and low-paid clerk, offer a gift of a song in stunning, four-part harmony.
“Here’s this beauty, and creation, right in the center where — according to Scrooge — it’s not supposed to flourish,” Ridge said. “It hits me in the heart every time.”
“A Christmas Carol” “gives us laughter and song, and an invitation to look at our lives and change — for good,” he said. “And that’s a lovely thing to do.”