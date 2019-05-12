There are scenes from the 1993 movie “A Bronx Tale” that have become part of American popular culture. One is the car door unlocking test.
Sonny, a neighborhood mobster played by “A Bronx Tale” creator Chazz Palminteri, explains the test to the young Calogero as he prepares for a first date. It’s how you determine whether a girl is a keeper, Sonny tells him.
After opening the passenger-side door for her, Sonny says, you walk behind the car and see if she leans over to unlock the driver’s-side.
“In fact, I walk down the street and I get people yelling, ‘Hey Chazz, my wife passed the door test,’ and it’s like, weird,” said Palminteri in a recent phone conversation from his home in New York City.
With automatic locks, the test is outdated, but the door test was something Palminteri and his friends talked about when they were young, he said. “I don’t know where it came from, but it was kind of like folklore.”
Palminteri wrote his autobiographical “A Bronx Tale,” as a one-man show and started performing it in 1989. Robert De Niro saw it and turned it into a movie both men starred in. Now, after two years as a Broadway musical, the touring production, complete with the door test, is coming to the Overture Center starting Tuesday.
“A Bronx Tale” is a coming-of-age story set in the 1960s with Calogero (Palminteri’s birth name) getting taken under Sonny’s wing and initiated into mobster life against the better judgment of his hardworking bus-driver father, Lorenzo, played in the film by De Niro.
When Calogero defends the gangsters he looks up to as tough guys, his father tells him that it doesn’t take much strength to pull a trigger, “but try getting up every morning day after day and work for a living.”
The working man is the real tough guy, Lorenzo said, in another scene that’s become memorable for fans.
That dialogue came from a real conversation he had with his dad, said Palminteri, who also wrote the movie screenplay. “My father got up and worked every day. And, you know, that’s a tough guy. That’s really a tough guy. Doing a job you don’t really love to do, but you do it because of the kids, you know.”
That so many scenes and lines from “A Bronx Tale” have seeped into the culture is gratifying for Palminteri. Although “A Bronx Tale” had a much smaller box office draw, he compares the memorable lines from his movie to those in “The Godfather”: “Make him an offer he can’t refuse” or “Leave the gun — take the cannoli.”
Palminteri said “A Bronx Tale” is the only story he’s aware of that’s made the progression from one-man show to movie to musical. He said he had help turning the movie into a musical from producer and music business executive Tommy Mottola and actor-director De Niro.
As an actor, writer and director, Palminteri has more than 55 movies to his credit, including a best supporting actor Academy Award nomination for Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway.” He’s also starred in “The Usual Suspects,” “Analyze This” and “Mullholland Falls.”
In addition, he’s enjoyed a recurring role on the TV show “Modern Family.” “It’s a great show, a fun show, great people,” he said. “I go on every year.”
Palminteri started his career as a singer and actor and said he’s still “very musical,” so going from one-man play to movie to musical didn’t seem like a stretch, he said.
He’s proud that the prolific Alan Menken of “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Beauty and the Beast” fame did the music for the musical. Menken’s won eight Oscars, 11 Grammys, seven Golden Globes and a Tony.
The musical has gotten mixed reviews, including mostly positive ones from The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune.
Palminteri, who wrote the book adapted from the solo play the musical and movie are based on, pointed to the award-winning writers, directors and choreographers associated with “A Bronx Tale.”
“I had great people around me. You know what I mean? You’ve got to have talented people around you. Nobody does it alone.”
Turning the story into a musical, he said, brings in music, song and “a different height of emotions,” particularly when it comes to Calogero’s romance with Jane, who’s black. “They’re able to show their love for each other not only in scenes, but in music and song and lyrics.”
Alfred Hitchcock used to say, there’s only three things you can do to an audience, and if you do two out of three, you’ve got a hit, Palminteri said.
“He says, you can make them laugh. You can make them cry or you can scare them. That’s it. And with ‘A Bronx Tale,’ we do all three. We make you laugh, we make you cry and we scare you.”