63rd annual Art Fair on the Square tentatively scheduled for September

Downtown Madison’s Art Fair on the Square is planning to make a comeback this year with tentative dates set for September.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art announced Friday the 63rd annual fair has been tentatively scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26, with hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Last year’s fair was an online event after the in-person event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As long as public health and local officials give us the green light, we’ll see you this fall! Stay tuned for details,” the museum said in a Facebook post.
The fair’s format will look a bit different, the museum said, with masks and social distancing recommended for visitors. There will also be fewer seating areas and stages where people would normally gather, and additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be in place.
Art Fair on the Square is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, which typically draws crowds of about 200,000 people to view the works of some 500 artists displayed for sale on Capitol Square. The event raises roughly $350,000 for the museum, which is about 14% of the private nonprofit’s budget. Last year, fairgoers were asked to donate to the museum online.
The exact size of the event will depend on public health guidelines come fall, the museum said.
Outdoor gatherings have not seen a limit on people attending since the city-county public health department’s order that expired April 7.
The fair usually takes place in July, but the museum is “playing it safe” by waiting until September as COVID-19 vaccinations across Wisconsin and the country increase and new daily cases in the state have stayed below 1,000 for about a month, according to the state Department of Health.
In Dane County, nearly 61% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and almost half have gotten both doses. New daily case totals in the county have stayed under 100 for also about a month.