63rd annual Art Fair on the Square tentatively scheduled for September

Downtown Madison’s Art Fair on the Square is planning to make a comeback this year with tentative dates set for September.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art announced Friday the 63rd annual fair has been tentatively scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26, with hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Last year’s fair was an online event after the in-person event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As long as public health and local officials give us the green light, we’ll see you this fall! Stay tuned for details,” the museum said in a Facebook post.

The fair’s format will look a bit different, the museum said, with masks and social distancing recommended for visitors. There will also be fewer seating areas and stages where people would normally gather, and additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be in place.