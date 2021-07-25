20th annual Opera in the Park had a little tap and a lot of love

Rehanna Thelwell, a mezzo-soprano in a stunning golden gown, showed off her range too, from a delicate rendition of Elgar’s “Where Corals Lie” to vocal growls and broad humor in “When You’re Good to Mama” from the musical “Chicago.”

And soprano Amanda Majeski donned tap shoes for “I’ve Got Rhythm,” providing her own little dance breaks between verses. Her sparkling renditions of the familiar aria “O Mio Babbino Caro” and the soulful “Song to the Moon” were equal pleasures.

As the night drew to a close, Smith vowed aloud that she wouldn’t lose it onstage while she thanked cast and crew as well as the scientists and medical professionals who made another “grand night for singing” possible.

Smith noted that the performance on Saturday night was being filmed and will be available to watch in two weeks. She concluded with a plug for Madison Opera’s long-awaited return to Overture Center in 2021-22, set to include “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “She Loves Me” and “Orpheus in the Underworld.” Subscriptions are available now, and single tickets go on sale in September.

“I know it’s hard to look too far ahead,” Smith said. “But everyone on this side of the footlights misses you.”

The feeling seemed mutual. These Madisonians, whether on the stage or waving a light stick on the hill, aren't likely to take events like Opera in the Park for granted anymore.

