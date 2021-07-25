20th annual Opera in the Park had a little tap and a lot of love

After a year of online arias and digital duets, Opera in the Park returned for its 20th season in Garner Park with a little tap dancing, a tight chamber ensemble and one of the singers from its first concert in 2002.
“I’m not going to say anything about the weather until the concert’s over,” said Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s general director for the last 10 years.
Historically, the worst that could beset the popular, free-to-attend summer celebration was a few storm clouds. Then in 2019, an MG&E substation exploded and knocked out power the night before the concert. And in 2020, the COVID-19 risk posed by singing together led the opera to make the event virtual.
On Saturday, at long last, the sky was clear and a light breeze cooled the air as thousands of people spread blankets and camp chairs on Garner’s gently sloping hill. Citing optics as well as safety, Madison Opera had gathered a smaller group of musicians on the temporary stage. There was no chorus, and just 15 instrumentalists.
This made the show feel surprisingly intimate, with the ability to hear each flourish from violinist Suzanne Beia and every lush line from cellist Karl Levine. Stephanie Rhodes Russell stepped in for artistic director John DeMain on the conductors’ podium, leading the chamber-sized ensemble with a sure hand.
Bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen helped inaugurate the first Opera in the Park, then went on to become an internationally renowned performer. The Sun Prairie-based singer arguably had some of the night's best pieces to sing: Leperello’s “catalogue aria,” a recitation of Don Giovanni’s little black book; a devilish turn as Mephistopheles in Gounod’s “Faust;” and a dreamy, romantic ballad from a 1920s operetta (“The Desert Song”).
A highlight of the first half was Ketelson’s duet with tenor Andrew Stenson, a tenor who showed impressive range between a haunting “Pearl Fishers” aria and a rousing call to action from Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi.” In “Obbligato, ah! Sì, Obbligato!” from “The Elixir of Love,” Stenson sang the part of a naïve young lover who begs a love potion off a traveling quack. The two men hammed it up, emphasizing the comedy of the song.
Rehanna Thelwell, a mezzo-soprano in a stunning golden gown, showed off her range too, from a delicate rendition of Elgar’s “Where Corals Lie” to vocal growls and broad humor in “When You’re Good to Mama” from the musical “Chicago.”
And soprano Amanda Majeski donned tap shoes for “I’ve Got Rhythm,” providing her own little dance breaks between verses. Her sparkling renditions of the familiar aria “O Mio Babbino Caro” and the soulful “Song to the Moon” were equal pleasures.
As the night drew to a close, Smith vowed aloud that she wouldn’t lose it onstage while she thanked cast and crew as well as the scientists and medical professionals who made another “grand night for singing” possible.
Smith noted that the performance on Saturday night was being filmed and will be available to watch in two weeks. She concluded with a plug for Madison Opera’s long-awaited return to Overture Center in 2021-22, set to include “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “She Loves Me” and “Orpheus in the Underworld.” Subscriptions are available now, and single tickets go on sale in September.
“I know it’s hard to look too far ahead,” Smith said. “But everyone on this side of the footlights misses you.”
The feeling seemed mutual. These Madisonians, whether on the stage or waving a light stick on the hill, aren't likely to take events like Opera in the Park for granted anymore.
