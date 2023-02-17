What’s up this weekend? Model trains, gallery talks and music — from jazz to baroque — plus plenty more.

Madison Symphony Orchestra: The MSO performs the concert program “Heroic Piano and Premiere” featuring guest pianist Benjamin Grosvenor in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 to $98 at the Overture box office, or for an additional fee at 608-258-4141 or overture.org.

Stephen Perkins: Mining the Archive: Opening reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday for a two-part exhibition featuring prints, ephemera and accordion books from the collections of artist/curator Stephen Perkins. Brief talk by Perkins at 7 p.m. James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy, located at Overture Center, 201 State St. Regular gallery hours noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. overture.org/engage/galleries/james-watrous-gallery

Mardi Gras at North Street Cabaret: Celebrate NOLA style with The New Orleans Tribute Band: A Night at the Hall, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, and Mama Digdown Brass Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. $27 each. North Street Cabaret, 610 North St. northstreetcabaret.com

The Wolves: University Theatre presents “The Wolves,” a funny and moving portrait of a girls soccer team, through Feb. 26. Contains mature themes. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. $9 to $26. theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets

Annual UW Faculty Dance Concert: Works by Kate Corby, Li Chiao-Ping, Collette Stewart, Chris Walker, Jin-Wen Yu and guest artist Charles O. Anderson in the H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave. 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday. $24, $18 students and seniors. dance.wisc.edu/faculty-concert-2023

Whoopensocker Live: Professional artists perform works by students from Stoner Prairie, Sandburg and Lakeview elementary schools in a 60-minute sketch show. 6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday at Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St. $35. go.wisc.edu/whoopinsong2022

Olbrich Gardens Open House: Visit the gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for demonstrations, music (10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), “Orchid Escape” exhibit, and Pour’n Yer Heart Out, an iron pour by FeLion Studios (noon). More activities at Garver Feed Mill. Free admission. Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Details at olbrich.org

Artist Talk by Tom Jones: UW photography president and Ho-Chunk Nation member Tom Jones discusses how he incorporates traditional beading into his photography in “Strong Unrelenting Spirits.” 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art lecture hall, 227 State St. Free. mmoca.org

Awkward: Artists Liz Rodda and Kathleen McShane present their work in “Awkward” at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St., through March 4. Gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Closing reception 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25. artlitlab.org

Converge: Artist Kel Mur exhibits new work in “Converge: Studies of Cohabitation,” through Feb. 23 at The Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St. Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and some weekend hours. www.facebook.com/kelmurart

Children’s Theater of Madison: CTM presents “Finder and the North Star” by Madison’s Erica Berman, a play for ages 9 and up about a magical journey of self-discovery. Performed at MYArts, 1055 E. Mifflin St., through Feb. 26. This weekend at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $30. ctmtheater.org

30th annual Sun Prairie Jazz Festival: Concert by high school ensembles from Sun Prairie, Cambridge, Brookfield Central, Columbus, Concord, Fond du Lac, Middleton, Menomonee Falls, Mount Horeb, Waunakee and West De Pere. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sun Prairie West High School PAC, 2850 Ironwood Drive. $10. www.spbb.org/sun-prairie-jazzfest.html

Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble: Chamber music concert on period instruments from original notation, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St. $20, $10 students. www.wisconsinbaroque.org

Mad City Model Railroad Show: Annual celebration of model trains, with exhibits, train setups, rides and vendors. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. $14 at the door, $6 ages 5-15, $36/family of four. Discounts for advance purchase and free tickets for veterans available at www.nmra-scwd.org/scwd-events.html.

United Way Bluegrass Benefit: Hear bands through the afternoon Sunday at the Barrymore Theater, 2090 Atwood Ave. Annie & the Oakies perform at 1 p.m., David Landau at 2 p.m., Cork ‘n Bottle String Band at 2:30 p.m., Chicken Wire Empire at 3:30 p.m., SpareTime Bluegrass at 4:30 p.m. $10, $5 ages 5-12, $20/family. barrymorelive.com

Polar Plunge: Annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin invites the hardy to take the plunge into Lake Monona. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court. Register or make a pledge online; details are at polarplungewi.org.

Book launch: Wisconsin Book Festival event launches new books by Fabu, Sherry Lucille and Catrina J. Sparkman: “We Eat to Remember: Soul Food Poetry,” “Falling” and “Flight of the Blackbird, Part 1.” 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Rooms 301-302. Free. www.madisonpubliclibrary.org

Madison Jazz Society: Final Four: Madison Jazz Society opens its final concert season at 1 p.m. Sunday with a performance by West End Jazz Band, re-creating the music of the 1920s and ‘30s. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. $15 for MJS members, $20 non-members, ages 18 and younger free. For more information, call 608-850-5400 or visit www.madisonjazz.com.

Looking ahead to next week:

Middleton Community Orchestra: MCO presents the winners of its second annual Young Artist Concerto Competition: Ellen Zhou (violin) and Kaitlyn McIntosh (viola) of Middleton High School and Angelina Chang (piano) of West High School. Concert performance 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Middleton PAC, 2100 Bristol St., Madison. $20, students free. middletoncommunityorchestra.org